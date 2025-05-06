Player FeatureView all View all player features
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Player Feature
Chwalinska chats hard courts, fanfare & more after Cincinnati debut
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Player Feature
'I didn't let that define me': How Swiatek blocked out criticism to snap an 11-month title drought
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Player Feature
Caty McNally talks 2026 season, new coach & 'incredible' Toronto atmosphere vs. Eala
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Player Feature
After injury setbacks, Alina Korneeva is putting the pieces back together
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Player Feature
Around Toronto's grounds: Kostyuk's fan moment & embracing uncharted territory
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Player Feature
Champions Corner: Alexandra Eala's breakthrough, in her own words
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Player Feature
After going back to basics, Sabalenka has 'huge hopes' for hard-court summer
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Player Feature
'It is hopefully only starting.' Noskova primed to build career off Wimbledon title
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Match Reaction
Meet Kristina Liutova, the 16-year-old on a dream run to the Memphis semis
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Player Feature
A 1-on-1 with DC's Hailey Baptiste: Post-op recovery, small wins & Ted Lasso
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Player Feature
100 days to go: Three big questions facing the Race to the WTA Finals
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Player Feature
'I don't really want to be famous': How Osaka has stayed grounded through career
Hot ShotsView all View all hot shots
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Hot Shots
What was the hottest shot from Toronto?
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Hot Shots
'Standing ovation!' Taylor Townsend thrills Cincinnati with volley pickup
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Hot Shots
Hot shots: Alexandrova spams return to sender button against powerful Sabalenka serve
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Hot Shots
Hot shot: Townsend gets to a volley she had no business getting to
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Hot Shots
'Take a bow!' Golubic finds terrific pickup to pass Swiatek in Toronto
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Hot Shots
Hot shot: Ekaterina Alexandrova speeds from corner to corner in Toronto
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Hot Shots
Hot shot: Anna Bondar ends cat-and-mouse thriller with slam dunk in Toronto
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Hot Shots
'Coco is everywhere!' Gauff's forehand stab steals Toronto point
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Hot Shots
Andreeva scrambles, puts away a volley to move within a game of victory in Toronto
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Hot Shots
Watch: Eala's Washington winner is July's Shot of the Month
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Hot Shots
Hot shot: Sara Bejlek weaves her web in Toronto finishes with angled pass
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Hot Shots
What was the best shot of the week?
Stories
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Doubles NewsAll Doubles News All Doubles News
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Match Reaction
Siniakova and Zhang pick up where they left off to win Toronto
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Eala, Venus Williams to team up for Toronto doubles
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Venus Williams and Alexandra Eala to team up again for Mubadala DC Open doubles
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Match Reaction
Guo, Mladenovic capture first Grand Slam crown as partners at Wimbledon
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Match Reaction
Dabrowski and Stefani, Guo and Mladenovic to play for first Wimbledon title
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Serena, Venus Williams withdraw from Wimbledon doubles
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Venus, Serena set to play Sierra and Osorio at Wimbledon on Saturday
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Reliving Serena and Venus Williams' 6 Wimbledon doubles titles
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Social Buzz
Serena's daughter urged her to play with Venus at Wimbledon
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wildcards
Williams sisters receive Wimbledon doubles wild card; Chwalinska into singles
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Injured Mboko withdraws from Queen's doubles with Serena Williams
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What we learned about Serena Williams' game ahead of her Berlin doubles appearance
PreviewsView all View all previews
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previews
Rybakina vs. Swiatek: Start time, prize money and everything to know about the Toronto final
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previews
Toronto semifinals: Gauff, Rybakina. Who prevails in a match four years in the making?
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Tournament News
Andreescu, Zheng, Kenin, Liutova headline US Open qualifying entries
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previews
Jessica Pegula vs. Alexandra Eala: What to know about the Washington DC final
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Tournament News
What's at stake: How Rybakina can overtake Sabalenka for No. 1 in Toronto
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Tournament News
Back-to-back champion Sabalenka tops 2026 US Open entry list
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previews
Making the case for Muchova and Noskova in the Wimbledon final