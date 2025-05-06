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News

Get the latest WTA news, match reports, player updates and more.

Match Reaction

Former finalist Pegula, Wimbledon champion Noskova reach third round in Cincinnati

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Player Feature

Chwalinska chats hard courts, fanfare & more after Cincinnati debut

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Match Reaction

Eala continues hard-court surge; Chwalinska snaps skid in Cincinnati

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Hot Shots

What was the hottest shot from Toronto?

Read More
Jessica_Pegula_-_Cincinnati_Open_2026_-_Day_5-DSC_6854
Maja Chwalinska, NBO Toronto
Alexandra Eala, Cincinnati 2026
Taylor Townsend, Toronto 2026

Tournament News

View all View all tournament news
Tournament News
Aryna_Sabalenka National_Bank Open 2026, Day 1

Top quotes from Cincinnati media day: 'I love having the target on my back'

3m read
11h ago
Tournament News
Elena Rybakina

Race to the WTA Finals: Rybakina takes over No. 1 after Toronto run

1m read
1d ago
Tournament News

Live updates: Toronto semifinals to begin at 8:05 p.m.

1m read
3d ago
Sobeys Stadium
Tournament News

Osaka pulls out of Cincinnati Open citing fatigue

1m read
3d ago
OsakaWD
Tournament News

Bencic withdraws from Toronto quarterfinal with injury; Gauff advances to final 4

2m read
4d ago
Belinda Bencic, Toronto 2026

Match Reaction

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Match Reaction
Jessica_Pegula_-_Cincinnati_Open_2026_-_Day_5-DSC_6854

Former finalist Pegula, Wimbledon champion Noskova reach third round in Cincinnati

2m read
2h ago
Match Reaction
Alexandra Eala, Cincinnati 2026

Eala continues hard-court surge; Chwalinska snaps skid in Cincinnati

2m read
7h ago
Match Reaction

Arango wins 'surreal' Cincinnati match with Venus; Gibson to meet Sabalenka

2m read
1d ago
Emiliana Arango, Cincinnati R1 (Getty)
Match Reaction

Despite falling short in final, Rybakina sees progress in Toronto

3m read
2d ago
Elena_Rybakina, Media Day Toronto
Match Reaction

Siniakova and Zhang pick up where they left off to win Toronto

2m read
2d ago
Siniakova/Zhang champions Toronto

Player Feature

View all View all player features
  • Maja Chwalinska, NBO Toronto
    Player Feature

    Chwalinska chats hard courts, fanfare & more after Cincinnati debut

    3m read 4h ago
  • Iga Swiatek, Toronto 2026
    Player Feature

    'I didn't let that define me': How Swiatek blocked out criticism to snap an 11-month title drought

    5m read 1d ago
  • Catherine McNally, National_Bank_Open, Day 6
    Player Feature

    Caty McNally talks 2026 season, new coach & 'incredible' Toronto atmosphere vs. Eala

    5m read 6d ago
  • Alina Korneeva, Toronto 2026
    Player Feature

    After injury setbacks, Alina Korneeva is putting the pieces back together

    4m read 1w ago
  • Marta Kostyuk, Toronto 2026
    Player Feature

    Around Toronto's grounds: Kostyuk's fan moment & embracing uncharted territory

    3m read 1w ago
  • Alexandra Eala, Washington 2026
    Player Feature

    Champions Corner: Alexandra Eala's breakthrough, in her own words

    5m read 1w ago
  • Aryna_Sabalenka_-_National_Bank_Open_2026_-_Friday_Pre-Event-DSC_1531
    Player Feature

    After going back to basics, Sabalenka has 'huge hopes' for hard-court summer

    2m read 1w ago
  • Linda Noskova, Day 1 National Bank Open
    Player Feature

    'It is hopefully only starting.' Noskova primed to build career off Wimbledon title

    3m read 1w ago
  • Kristina Liutova, Memphis 2026
    Match Reaction

    Meet Kristina Liutova, the 16-year-old on a dream run to the Memphis semis

    3m read 2w ago
  • Hailey Baptiste, Day 10 Madrid
    Player Feature

    A 1-on-1 with DC's Hailey Baptiste: Post-op recovery, small wins & Ted Lasso

    5m read 2w ago
  • WTA Finals 100 days to go
    Player Feature

    100 days to go: Three big questions facing the Race to the WTA Finals

    6m read 2w ago
  • Osaka, DC
    Player Feature

    'I don't really want to be famous': How Osaka has stayed grounded through career

    3m read 2w ago

Social Buzz

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Social Buzz
Coco Gauff, Ravyn Lenae - Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2025

Coco Gauff reps for 'good friend' Ravyn Lenae's new album Blue Island

2m read
5d ago
Social Buzz
Beatriz_Haddad_Maia_-_US_Open_2025_-_Day_9-DSC_9723A

Haddad Maia announces break from tennis: 'It hasn't been easy'

2m read
1w ago
Social Buzz

Around Toronto's grounds: Last Canadian standing & the return of the dinosaur superfan

3m read
1w ago
Leylah Fernandez, National Bank Open Day 6
Social Buzz

Shot of the Month: The forehand that helped define Eala's week in Washington

1m read
1w ago
Eala SOTM
Social Buzz

Garcia welcomes first child, son Pablo: 'Words can't express'

1m read
1w ago
Caroline_Garcia_-_Roland_Garros_2026_-_Day_12-DSC_0298

Hot Shots

View all View all hot shots
  • Taylor Townsend, Toronto 2026
    Hot Shots

    What was the hottest shot from Toronto?

    3m read 23h ago
  • Taylor Townsend, Cincinnati 2026
    00:38
    Hot Shots

    'Standing ovation!' Taylor Townsend thrills Cincinnati with volley pickup

    2d ago
  • Ekaterina Alexandrova, Toronto 2026
    01:05
    Hot Shots

    Hot shots: Alexandrova spams return to sender button against powerful Sabalenka serve

    6d ago
  • Taylor Townsend, Toronto 2026
    00:25
    Hot Shots

    Hot shot: Townsend gets to a volley she had no business getting to

    1w ago
  • Viktorija Golubic, Toronto 2026
    01:04
    Hot Shots

    'Take a bow!' Golubic finds terrific pickup to pass Swiatek in Toronto

    1w ago
  • Ekaterina Alexandrova, Toronto 2026
    00:34
    Hot Shots

    Hot shot: Ekaterina Alexandrova speeds from corner to corner in Toronto

    1w ago
  • Anna Bondar, Toronto 2026
    00:47
    Hot Shots

    Hot shot: Anna Bondar ends cat-and-mouse thriller with slam dunk in Toronto

    1w ago
  • Coco_Gauff_-_National_Bank_Open_2026_-_Day_4-DSC_7382
    00:29
    Hot Shots

    'Coco is everywhere!' Gauff's forehand stab steals Toronto point

    1w ago
  • Mirra Andreeva, Toronto 2026
    01:09
    Hot Shots

    Andreeva scrambles, puts away a volley to move within a game of victory in Toronto

    1w ago
  • Eala SOTM
    00:27
    Hot Shots

    Watch: Eala's Washington winner is July's Shot of the Month

    1w ago
  • Sara Bejlek, Toronto 2026
    00:56
    Hot Shots

    Hot shot: Sara Bejlek weaves her web in Toronto finishes with angled pass

    1w ago
  • Alexandra Eala, Washington 2026
    Hot Shots

    What was the best shot of the week?

    3m read 1w ago

Stats Corner

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stats corner
Iga Swiatek, Toronto 2026

Rankings Watch: Swiatek returns to Top 5, Rybakina narrows gap to No. 1

6m read
1d ago
stats corner
Alexandra Eala, Washington 2026

Rankings Watch: Eala makes Top 20 debut, Liutova soars 103 places

4m read
1w ago
stats corner

Rankings Watch: Tagger, Korpatsch, Snigur break into Top 50 for first time

6m read
2w ago
Lilli Tagger, Prague 2026
stats corner

By the numbers: Sabalenka reaches 100 weeks at World No. 1 to join an elite club

2m read
3w ago
Aryna Sabalenka
stats corner

Rankings Watch: Krejcikova returns to Top 30, Sherif back in Top 60

6m read
3w ago
Barbora Krejcikova, Athens 2026

Stories

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Doubles News

All Doubles News All Doubles News
  • Siniakova/Zhang champions Toronto
    Match Reaction

    Siniakova and Zhang pick up where they left off to win Toronto

    2m read 2d ago
  • Venus Williams, Alexandra Eala Bad Homburg

    Eala, Venus Williams to team up for Toronto doubles

    2m read 1w ago
  • Venus Williams and Alexandra Eala, Bad Homburg 2026

    Venus Williams and Alexandra Eala to team up again for Mubadala DC Open doubles

    1m read 4w ago
  • Guo Hanyu and Kristina Mladenovic, Wimbledon 2026
    Match Reaction

    Guo, Mladenovic capture first Grand Slam crown as partners at Wimbledon

    4m read 1mo ago
  • Gabriela_Dabrowski_Luisa_Stefani_-_Wimbledon_Championships_2026_-_Day_12-DSC_9322
    Match Reaction

    Dabrowski and Stefani, Guo and Mladenovic to play for first Wimbledon title

    1m read 1mo ago
  • Serena_Williams, Day 2

    Serena, Venus Williams withdraw from Wimbledon doubles

    1m read 1mo ago
  • serena williams wimbledon 2026

    Venus, Serena set to play Sierra and Osorio at Wimbledon on Saturday

    2m read 1mo ago
  • Venus and Serena beat Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka in the final to win their fifth Wimbledon title.

    Reliving Serena and Venus Williams' 6 Wimbledon doubles titles

    4m read 1mo ago
  • Serena_Williams_-_Berlin_Tennis_Open_2026_-_Day_2-DSC_0444A
    Social Buzz

    Serena's daughter urged her to play with Venus at Wimbledon

    2m read 1mo ago
  • Venus Williams and Serena Williams, Wimbledon 2016
    wildcards

    Williams sisters receive Wimbledon doubles wild card; Chwalinska into singles

    2m read 1mo ago
  • Victoria Mboko, Queen's 2026

    Injured Mboko withdraws from Queen's doubles with Serena Williams

    1m read 2mo ago
  • serena williams queens club 2026

    What we learned about Serena Williams' game ahead of her Berlin doubles appearance

    4m read 2mo ago

Previews

View all View all previews
  • RybakinaSwiatek
    previews

    Rybakina vs. Swiatek: Start time, prize money and everything to know about the Toronto final

    4m read 2d ago
  • TorontoSemifinalsUPDATED
    previews

    Toronto semifinals: Gauff, Rybakina. Who prevails in a match four years in the making?

    4m read 4d ago
  • Bianca Andreescu, Toronto 2026
    Tournament News

    Andreescu, Zheng, Kenin, Liutova headline US Open qualifying entries

    3m read 1w ago
  • PegulaEala
    previews

    Jessica Pegula vs. Alexandra Eala: What to know about the Washington DC final

    4m read 2w ago
  • Elena Rybakina
    Tournament News

    What's at stake: How Rybakina can overtake Sabalenka for No. 1 in Toronto

    1m read 2w ago
  • Aryna Sabalenka, US Open Day 14
    Tournament News

    Back-to-back champion Sabalenka tops 2026 US Open entry list

    2m read 3w ago
  • linda noskova wimbledon 2026
    previews

    Making the case for Muchova and Noskova in the Wimbledon final

    4m read 1mo ago