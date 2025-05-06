WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
-
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Exclusive-Content_288x288
Exclusives
Finals Quick Link Tile
Finals
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H

Press Center

  • Press Releases

    Julie Haddon appointed to WTA Ventures Board of Directors

    1m read 2d ago
  • 16x9 WTA-IMG
    Press Releases

    WTA Ventures appoints IMG as managed production services partner

    2m read 1w ago
  • WTA-CazeTV_Extension
    Press Releases

    CazéTV expands tennis project, secures exclusive WTA Tour rights through 2030

    2m read 3w ago
  • Threat Matrix
    Press Releases

    WTA and World Tennis report significant progress in fight against online abuse in 2025

    Second annual report shows 66% of serious abusive content was removed, 35 accounts were referred to law enforcement and 89% of accounts responsible for serious abuse in 2024 did not reappear in 2025.

    3m read 1mo ago
  • WTA Finals: Indian Wells
    Press Releases

    WTA announces Indian Wells as host of the 2026 WTA Finals

    The season-ending championships featuring the world's top eight singles players and doubles teams will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden from Nov. 8-15.

    2m read 1mo ago
  • WTA Finals Riyadh
    Press Releases

    Joint statement on behalf of WTA and Saudi Tennis Federation

    After two successful years of the WTA Finals in Riyadh, the WTA and Saudi Tennis Federation are celebrating the lasting impact of a partnership that advanced women's tennis through competition, community programs and increased participation.

    1m read 1mo ago
  • WTA TikTok_4
    Press Releases

    Anisimova hosts WTA x TikTok cocktail party at London's Roof Gardens

    Amanda Anisimova welcomed media, creators and partners to Kensington as the WTA and TikTok celebrated the Grass-Court Swing, Wimbledon and the continued growth of women's tennis.

    2m read 1mo ago
  • Linda Noskova, Berlin 2026
    Press Releases

    Linda Noskova breaks into WTA Top 10

    Linda Noskova has become the second WTA player this season to make her Top 10 debut after winning the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Berlin Tennis Open.

    1m read 1mo ago
  • coco gauff mercedes benz signature court 2026 berlin
    Press Releases

    Mercedes-Benz, WTA launch first-ever star-shaped court in Berlin

    Mercedes-Benz and the WTA have introduced the Mercedes-Benz Signature Court. In collaboration with brand ambassador Coco Gauff, Mercedes-Benz unveiled a three-sided tennis court bearing the brand’s iconic logo, a first-of-its-kind fan activation ahead of the Berlin Tennis Open.

    2m read 2mo ago
  • Welcome back, Serena photo
    Press Releases

    WTA celebrates return of legendary Serena Williams to global tennis stage

    Nearly four years after stepping away, Serena Williams will restart her career at Queen's Club and add a new chapter to one of the sport's most remarkable stories.

    5m read 2mo ago
Loading