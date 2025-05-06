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Julie Haddon appointed to WTA Ventures Board of Directors
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WTA Ventures appoints IMG as managed production services partner
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CazéTV expands tennis project, secures exclusive WTA Tour rights through 2030
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WTA and World Tennis report significant progress in fight against online abuse in 2025
Second annual report shows 66% of serious abusive content was removed, 35 accounts were referred to law enforcement and 89% of accounts responsible for serious abuse in 2024 did not reappear in 2025.
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WTA announces Indian Wells as host of the 2026 WTA Finals
The season-ending championships featuring the world's top eight singles players and doubles teams will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden from Nov. 8-15.
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Joint statement on behalf of WTA and Saudi Tennis Federation
After two successful years of the WTA Finals in Riyadh, the WTA and Saudi Tennis Federation are celebrating the lasting impact of a partnership that advanced women's tennis through competition, community programs and increased participation.
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Anisimova hosts WTA x TikTok cocktail party at London's Roof Gardens
Amanda Anisimova welcomed media, creators and partners to Kensington as the WTA and TikTok celebrated the Grass-Court Swing, Wimbledon and the continued growth of women's tennis.
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Linda Noskova breaks into WTA Top 10
Linda Noskova has become the second WTA player this season to make her Top 10 debut after winning the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Berlin Tennis Open.
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Mercedes-Benz, WTA launch first-ever star-shaped court in Berlin
Mercedes-Benz and the WTA have introduced the Mercedes-Benz Signature Court. In collaboration with brand ambassador Coco Gauff, Mercedes-Benz unveiled a three-sided tennis court bearing the brand’s iconic logo, a first-of-its-kind fan activation ahead of the Berlin Tennis Open.
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WTA celebrates return of legendary Serena Williams to global tennis stage
Nearly four years after stepping away, Serena Williams will restart her career at Queen's Club and add a new chapter to one of the sport's most remarkable stories.
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