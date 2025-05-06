In 3 hours and 32 minutes, Gauff outlasts Zheng in Rome
In a match that ended after midnight, Coco Gauff came from 5-3 down in the final set to again escape Zheng Qinwen in a final-set tiebreak in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, just as she did for the title at the 2024 WTA Finals Riyadh.Watch Now
On home soil, Paolini saves two set points vs. Stearns to make Rome final
No. 6 seed Jasmine Paolini came from 4-1 down in the first set, saving two set points, to defeat Peyton Stearns in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia semifinals and become the third Italian woman in the Open Era to reach the Rome final.Watch Now
Watch: Zheng Qinwen lobs Sabalenka with second serve ace in Rome
Two weeks after Marta Kostyuk delivered one of the strangest aces ever in Madrid, Zheng Qinwen provided some competition as the clay court bounced her second serve high over Aryna Sabalenka's head in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia quarterfinals.Watch Now
Seventh time's the charm! Zheng earns first win over Sabalenka
Nobody beats Zheng Qinwen seven times in a row. The No. 8 seed was a 6-4, 6-3 winner over World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to reach the semifinals in Rome.Watch Now
Must Watch Stories
Latest MatchesView more scores
Doubles NewsView All View All Doubles News
-
Player Feature
Mother’s Day on tour: Players reshaping the comeback conversation
-
Match Reaction
In team debut, Cirstea and Kalinskaya claim Madrid doubles title
-
Social Buzz
Jabeur, Haddad Maia and more visit Real Madrid City during Madrid Open
-
Tournament News
Courtside Changeover: Breakthroughs, setbacks and second chances in Madrid
-
Match Reaction
'I hope the Latvian police aren't watching!': Ostapenko on need for speed
-
Match Reaction
Mirra Andreeva, Shnaider take home Miami Open doubles title
-
Match Reaction
Muhammad and Schuurs capture WTA 1000 Indian Wells doubles title
-
Player Feature
How a chance pairing made Townsend and Siniakova the team to beat
-
Social Buzz
First-class sportsmanship: Pegula helps doubles finalists reach Indian Wells