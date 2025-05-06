The locker room

In 3 hours and 32 minutes, Gauff outlasts Zheng in Rome

In a match that ended after midnight, Coco Gauff came from 5-3 down in the final set to again escape Zheng Qinwen in a final-set tiebreak in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, just as she did for the title at the 2024 WTA Finals Riyadh.

highlights

On home soil, Paolini saves two set points vs. Stearns to make Rome final

No. 6 seed Jasmine Paolini came from 4-1 down in the first set, saving two set points, to defeat Peyton Stearns in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia semifinals and become the third Italian woman in the Open Era to reach the Rome final.

Hot Shots

Watch: Zheng Qinwen lobs Sabalenka with second serve ace in Rome

Two weeks after Marta Kostyuk delivered one of the strangest aces ever in Madrid, Zheng Qinwen provided some competition as the clay court bounced her second serve high over Aryna Sabalenka's head in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia quarterfinals.

highlights

Seventh time's the charm! Zheng earns first win over Sabalenka

Nobody beats Zheng Qinwen seven times in a row. The No. 8 seed was a 6-4, 6-3 winner over World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to reach the semifinals in Rome.

Singles News

Jelena Ostapenko, Stuttgart 2025

Coming soon: Ostapenko's off-court look gets its own merch line

1w ago

Badosa, Kvitova withdraw from Rome; Jabeur advances via walkover

1w ago
Paula Badosa, Rome 2025

Swiatek clears the air: Wimbledon is still on the calendar

1w ago
Iga Swiatek

Olympic semifinalist Schmiedlova announces pregnancy

2w ago
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Paris Olympics 2024

Back injury forces Paula Badosa out of Madrid Open

2w ago
Paula Badosa

Still managing back pain, Badosa hopeful for Madrid success

3w ago
Paula Badosa
Sorribes Tormo steps away from tennis: 'I need to stop and rest'

3w ago
Sara_Sorribes_Tormo_-_Billie_Jean_King_Cup_Finals_2024_-_Day_2-DSC_2536
1 -
Aryna Sabalenka
BLR
11,118
2 -
Iga Swiatek
POL
6,773
3 1
Coco Gauff
USA
6,603
4 -1
Jessica Pegula
USA
6,243
5 1
Jasmine Paolini
ITA
4,875
6 -1
Madison Keys
USA
4,824
7 -
Mirra Andreeva
RUS
4,781
8 -
Qinwen Zheng
CHN
4,193
9 1
Emma Navarro
USA
3,797
10 -1
Paula Badosa
ESP
3,761
1 -
Katerina Siniakova
CZE
10,665
2 -
Taylor Townsend
USA
8,620
3 -
Erin Routliffe
NZL
8,125
4 -
Jelena Ostapenko
LAT
6,950
5 -
Gabriela Dabrowski
CAN
6,385
6 -
Sara Errani
ITA
5,465
6 -
Jasmine Paolini
ITA
5,465
8 -
Asia Muhammad
USA
4,690
9 -
Lyudmyla Kichenok
UKR
4,630
10 -
Shuai Zhang
CHN
4,523
stats corner
Alexandra Eala, Miami 2025

Rankings Watch: Eala makes Top 100 history, Raducanu returns to Top 50

5m read
1mo ago

Latest Matches

Doubles News

  • Belinda Bencic, Abu Dhabi 2025
    Player Feature

    Mother’s Day on tour: Players reshaping the comeback conversation

    6m read 3d ago
  • Kalinskaya, Cirstea - 2025 Madrid doubles final
    Match Reaction

    In team debut, Cirstea and Kalinskaya claim Madrid doubles title

    2m read 1w ago
  • WTA players and Real Madrid
    Social Buzz

    Jabeur, Haddad Maia and more visit Real Madrid City during Madrid Open

    1m read 2w ago
  • Iga Swiatek
    Tournament News

    Courtside Changeover: Breakthroughs, setbacks and second chances in Madrid

    6m read 2w ago
  • Jelena Ostapenko, Stuttgart 2025
    Match Reaction

    'I hope the Latvian police aren't watching!': Ostapenko on need for speed

    2m read 4w ago
  • Mirra Andreeva, Shnaider - 2025 Miami doubles final
    Match Reaction

    Mirra Andreeva, Shnaider take home Miami Open doubles title

    2m read 1mo ago
  • Muhammad / Schuurs - 2025 Indian Wells final
    Match Reaction

    Muhammad and Schuurs capture WTA 1000 Indian Wells doubles title

    3m read 2mo ago
  • Siniakova & Townsend - 2025 Indian Wells
    Player Feature

    How a chance pairing made Townsend and Siniakova the team to beat

    4m read 2mo ago
  • Jessica Pegula, Austin 2025 SF
    Social Buzz

    First-class sportsmanship: Pegula helps doubles finalists reach Indian Wells

    1m read 2mo ago

Explore collections