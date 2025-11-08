Tournament background - 808 - WTA-Finals
WTA Finals Riyadh

RIYADH • SAUDI ARABIA

Finals

Hard

Nov 1 - Nov 8, 2025

WTA Finals

The crown jewel of women’s tennis takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia! The WTA Finals Riyadh is the pinnacle of the sport, with eight singles players and doubles teams that have qualified in the PIF WTA Race to the Finals competing for tennis’ ultimate prize. Matches are played in a round-robin format between two groups of four, with the top two players or teams from each group moving on to the knockout stage. WTA Finals Riyadh is contested on indoor hard courts at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, a world-class venue created specifically to host the WTA’s season-ending spectacle.

The WTA Finals has showcased the best athletes in women’s tennis for over 50 years. They have spanned the globe – from the first-ever WTA Finals in Boca Raton, to New York City, Istanbul, Singapore, and more of the world’s biggest cities.

Who will be crowned WTA Finals Riyadh champion? Which singles star will raise the Billie Jean King Trophy? Which doubles team will earn the Martina Navratilova Trophy? We’ll all witness history being made in Riyadh.

Level Finals
Duration November 1 - November 8, 2025
Location RIYADH ,SAUDIARABIA
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Headlines

Press Releases
Portia HRH Princess Reema

WTA Foundation event in Riyadh spotlights women’s health and empowerment

3m read
1mo ago
Player Feature

The long game: Aryna Sabalenka's journey to the year-end No.1 ranking

4m read
5mo ago
Player Feature

Champions Corner: Gauff’s season comes full circle with late-night Riyadh win

7m read
5mo ago
Player Feature

Champions Corner: How Dabrowski/Routliffe found balance on and off court

4m read
5mo ago
