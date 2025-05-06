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Get closer to the action! Watch match highlights, player interviews and more.

highlights

Former finalist Pegula races to opening win in Cincinnati

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highlights

Kalinskaya downs Cincinnati native McNally in second round

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highlights

Noskova tops Boulter in Cincinnati for first win as Wimbledon champion

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highlights

Shnaider breaks five times in Cincinnati win over Maria

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Jessica_Pegula_-_Cincinnati_Open_2026_-_Day_5-DSC_6854
Anna_Kalinskaya_-_National_Bank_Open_2026_-_Day_5-DSC_2346
Linda_Noskova_-_Cincinnati_Open_2026_-_Day_5-DSC_5788
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Stories

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Exclusive Content

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  • Register to view
    Elena Rybakina
    06:02
    press conference

    Rybakina keeps perspective on top-ranking pursuit despite closing gap on World No. 1

    1d ago
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    Katerina Siniakova and Shuai Zhang on adapting to defeat a draw packed with Grand Slam champions
    09:06
    press conference

    Katerina Siniakova and Shuai Zhang on adapting to defeat a draw packed with Grand Slam champions

    1d ago
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    Swiatek on her goals the rest of the hard-court swing after Toronto title run
    08:58
    press conference

    Swiatek on her goals the rest of the hard-court swing after Toronto title run

    1d ago
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    Swiatek reflects on grinding through mid-season impatience before Toronto breakthrough
    03:27
    interviews

    Swiatek reflects on grinding through mid-season impatience before Toronto breakthrough

    1d ago
  • Register to view
    CINCINNATI - PRE TOURNAMENT INTERVIEW - ARYNA SABALENKA_Digital Download_m51453
    01:22
    interviews

    Aryna Sabalenka refocuses in Cincinnati after an early loss in Toronto

    2d ago
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    TORONTO - POST-MATCH INTERVIEW - SF - IGA SWIATEK - ENGLISH_Digital Download_m51463
    02:12
    interviews

    Iga Swiatek shifts focus to familiar rival ahead of the National Bank Open final

    2d ago
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    TORONTO - POST-MATCH INTERVIEW - SF - ELENA RYBAKINA - ENGLISH_Digital Download_m51466
    01:30
    interviews

    Elena Rybakina highlights adrenaline and court time as factors in her late-match surge

    2d ago
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    TORONTO - POST-MATCH INTERVIEW - QF - ELENA RYBAKINA_Digital Download_m51449
    02:33
    interviews

    Rybakina prepares for a physical semifinal battle against Gauff in Toronto

    3d ago

Must-See Action

highlights

Former finalist Pegula races to opening win in Cincinnati

3h ago
Jessica_Pegula_-_Cincinnati_Open_2026_-_Day_5-DSC_6854
04:13
highlights

Kalinskaya downs Cincinnati native McNally in second round

4h ago
Anna_Kalinskaya_-_National_Bank_Open_2026_-_Day_5-DSC_2346
04:27
highlights

Noskova tops Boulter in Cincinnati for first win as Wimbledon champion

4h ago
Linda_Noskova_-_Cincinnati_Open_2026_-_Day_5-DSC_5788
04:39

Match highlights

View all View all highlights
  • Jessica_Pegula_-_Cincinnati_Open_2026_-_Day_5-DSC_6854
    04:13
    highlights

    Former finalist Pegula races to opening win in Cincinnati

    3h ago
  • Anna_Kalinskaya_-_National_Bank_Open_2026_-_Day_5-DSC_2346
    04:27
    highlights

    Kalinskaya downs Cincinnati native McNally in second round

    4h ago
  • Linda_Noskova_-_Cincinnati_Open_2026_-_Day_5-DSC_5788
    04:39
    highlights

    Noskova tops Boulter in Cincinnati for first win as Wimbledon champion

    4h ago
  • Diana_Shnaider_-_National_Bank_Open_2026_-_Day_5-DSC_2284
    04:21
    highlights

    Shnaider breaks five times in Cincinnati win over Maria

    4h ago
  • Zhang Shuai, Toronto 2026
    03:19
    highlights

    Zhang comes from a set down to defeat Day in Cincinnati first round

    7h ago
  • Maja Chwalinska, Cincinnati 2026
    02:53
    highlights

    Chwalinska tops Bucsa in Cincinnati for first win since Roland Garros

    7h ago
  • Amanda_Anisimova_-_Cincinnati_Open_2026_-_Day_5-DSC_0845
    02:04
    highlights

    Anisimova eases past Sonmez in Cincinnati; to face Eala next

    8h ago
  • Alexandra Eala, Cincinnati 2026
    01:57
    highlights

    Eala advances past Ruse via retirement to Cincinnati third round

    8h ago
  • Sofia Kenin, Nottingham 2026
    04:59
    highlights

    Kenin rallies past Lys to set up Kostyuk clash in Cincinnati

    17h ago
  • Wang Xinyu, 2026 Cincinnati R1
    04:18
    highlights

    Wang Xinyu surges past Vandewinkel in Cincinnati

    1d ago
  • Liudmila Samsonova, 2026 Cincinnati R1
    05:48
    highlights

    Samsonova outlasts Putintseva in Cincinnati three-hour thriller

    1d ago
  • Tereza Valentova, 2026 Cincinnati R1
    04:19
    highlights

    Valentova holds off qualifier Stoiana in Cincinnati, will face Svitolina

    1d ago

Hot shots

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  • Taylor Townsend, Cincinnati 2026
    00:38
    Hot Shots

    'Standing ovation!' Taylor Townsend thrills Cincinnati with volley pickup

    2d ago
  • Ekaterina Alexandrova, Toronto 2026
    01:05
    Hot Shots

    Hot shots: Alexandrova spams return to sender button against powerful Sabalenka serve

    6d ago
  • Taylor Townsend, Toronto 2026
    00:25
    Hot Shots

    Hot shot: Townsend gets to a volley she had no business getting to

    1w ago
  • Viktorija Golubic, Toronto 2026
    01:04
    Hot Shots

    'Take a bow!' Golubic finds terrific pickup to pass Swiatek in Toronto

    1w ago
  • Ekaterina Alexandrova, Toronto 2026
    00:34
    Hot Shots

    Hot shot: Ekaterina Alexandrova speeds from corner to corner in Toronto

    1w ago
  • Anna Bondar, Toronto 2026
    00:47
    Hot Shots

    Hot shot: Anna Bondar ends cat-and-mouse thriller with slam dunk in Toronto

    1w ago
  • Coco_Gauff_-_National_Bank_Open_2026_-_Day_4-DSC_7382
    00:29
    Hot Shots

    'Coco is everywhere!' Gauff's forehand stab steals Toronto point

    1w ago
  • Mirra Andreeva, Toronto 2026
    01:09
    Hot Shots

    Andreeva scrambles, puts away a volley to move within a game of victory in Toronto

    1w ago
  • Eala SOTM
    00:27
    Hot Shots

    Watch: Eala's Washington winner is July's Shot of the Month

    1w ago
  • Sara Bejlek, Toronto 2026
    00:56
    Hot Shots

    Hot shot: Sara Bejlek weaves her web in Toronto finishes with angled pass

    1w ago
  • Daria Kasatkina, Toronto 2026
    00:43
    Hot Shots

    'Another wow moment!' Daria Kasatkina shows off hustle and IQ in Toronto

    1w ago
  • Tatjana_Maria_-_National_Bank_Open_2026_-_Day_2-DSC_4398A
    00:27
    Hot Shots

    Maria returns McNally's smash with interest: 'A moment of magic!'

    1w ago

Features

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  • Townsend and Siniakova
    01:24
    Tournament News

    Townsend and Siniakova turn a championship-caliber year into an official berth at the season finale

    1d ago
  • Iga Swiatek, Toronto 2026
    11:53
    features

    Champions Reel: How Iga Swiatek won Toronto 2026

    1d ago
  • TW_CARILLO TENNIS COMMENTARY ProRes 1080 23.98 STEREO
    03:09
    features

    Mary Carillo looks back on paired success with John McEnroe and a lifetime in tennis media

    2d ago
  • Taylor_Townsend and Katerina_Siniakova
    07:17
    features

    The best of Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend in 2026

    2d ago
  • RybakinaSwiatek
    19:18
    features

    Rivalry Rewind: The best of Elena Rybakina vs. Iga Swiatek

    2d ago
  • Elina Svitolina, Iga Swiatek - Toronto 2026
    15:16
    features

    Rivalry Rewind: Elina Svitolina vs. Iga Swiatek

    4d ago
  • Belinda Bencic, Coco Gauff - Toronto 2026
    20:08
    features

    Rivalry Rewind: The best of Belinda Bencic vs. Coco Gauff

    5d ago
  • Alexandra Eala, Washington 2026
    10:08
    features

    Champions Reel: How Alexandra Eala won Washington 2026

    1w ago
  • Kristina Liutova, Memphis 2026
    12:59
    features

    Champions Reel: How Kristina Liutova won Memphis 2026

    1w ago
  • Jovic Behind The Curtain 16x9
    11:45
    features

    Behind the Curtain: Brushing off chatter and chasing live music with Iva Jovic

    2w ago
  • Lilli Tagger, Prague 2026
    09:48
    features

    Champions Reel: How Lilli Tagger won Prague 2026

    2w ago
  • Tamara Korpatsch, Hamburg 2026
    14:42
    features

    Champions Reel: How Tamara Korpatsch won Hamburg 2026

    2w ago

Interviews

View all View all interview videos
  • Register to view
    Swiatek reflects on grinding through mid-season impatience before Toronto breakthrough
    03:27
    interviews

    Swiatek reflects on grinding through mid-season impatience before Toronto breakthrough

    1d ago
  • Register to view
    CINCINNATI - PRE TOURNAMENT INTERVIEW - ARYNA SABALENKA_Digital Download_m51453
    01:22
    interviews

    Aryna Sabalenka refocuses in Cincinnati after an early loss in Toronto

    2d ago
  • Register to view
    TORONTO - POST-MATCH INTERVIEW - SF - IGA SWIATEK - ENGLISH_Digital Download_m51463
    02:12
    interviews

    Iga Swiatek shifts focus to familiar rival ahead of the National Bank Open final

    2d ago
  • Register to view
    TORONTO - POST-MATCH INTERVIEW - SF - ELENA RYBAKINA - ENGLISH_Digital Download_m51466
    01:30
    interviews

    Elena Rybakina highlights adrenaline and court time as factors in her late-match surge

    2d ago
  • Register to view
    TORONTO - POST-MATCH INTERVIEW - QF - ELENA RYBAKINA_Digital Download_m51449
    02:33
    interviews

    Rybakina prepares for a physical semifinal battle against Gauff in Toronto

    3d ago
  • Register to view
    TORONTO - POST-MATCH INTERVIEW - R32 - LEYLAH FERNANDEZ_Digital Download_m51358
    04:27
    interviews

    Leylah Fernandez translates practice court consistency into match-day execution

    6d ago
  • Register to view
    TORONTO - POST-MATCH INTERVIEW - R16 - EKATERINA ALEXANDROVA_Digital Download_m51394
    04:36
    interviews

    Alexandrova neutralizes Sabalenka's serve with an aggressive return strategy

    6d ago
  • Register to view
    TORONTO - POST-MATCH INTERVIEW - R64 - ALEXANDRA EALA - ENGLISH & FILIPINO_Digital Download_m51297
    01:46
    interviews

    Eala channels a raucous Toronto crowd to beat Parks at the National Bank Open

    1w ago
  • Register to view
    TORONTO - POST-MATCH INTERVIEW - R64 - ARYNA SABALENKA_Digital Download_m51264
    01:09
    interviews

    Sabalenka ready for more after a convincing start to her Toronto campaign

    1w ago
  • Register to view
    TORONTO - PRE-TOURNAMENT INTERVIEW - IGA SWIATEK - ENGLISH_Digital Download_m51191
    03:37
    interviews

    Toronto pre-tournament interview: Iga Swiatek on resetting her mindset and game

    1w ago
  • Register to view
    WASHINGTON - POST MATCH INTERVIEW - SF - ALEXANDRA EALA - ENGLISH_Digital Download_m51174
    02:57
    interviews

    Alexandra Eala on her court conduct and poise in win over Naomi Osaka

    1w ago
  • Jovic Behind The Curtain 16x9
    11:45
    features

    Behind the Curtain: Brushing off chatter and chasing live music with Iva Jovic

    2w ago

Doubles videos

View all
  • Siniakova/Zhang champions Toronto
    04:46
    highlights

    Siniakova and Zhang reunite for first WTA 1000 title together in Toronto

    2d ago
  • Taylor_Townsend and Katerina_Siniakova
    07:17
    features

    The best of Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend in 2026

    2d ago
  • Sara Errani, Nicole Melichar-Martinez - Toronto 2026
    04:10
    highlights

    Errani, Melichar-Martinez edge Hsieh, Ostapenko in Toronto; into second final together

    3d ago
  • Zhang Shuai and Katerina Siniakova, Toronto 2026
    04:45
    highlights

    Top seeds Siniakova, Zhang roll into Toronto semis after win over Hunter, Krawczyk

    4d ago
  • Giuliana Olmos and Ingrid Neel, Toronto 2026
    05:00
    highlights

    Neel, Olmos upset No. 2 seeds Danilina, Krunic in Toronto opener

    1w ago
  • Liudmila Samsonova and Miyu Kato, Toronto 2026
    05:00
    highlights

    Kato, Samsonova outduel Eala and Venus Williams under the lights on Centre Court

    1w ago
  • Caty McNally, Toronto 2026
    04:30
    highlights

    "McCoco" stays alive after McNally, Gauff save match point to advance in Toronto

    1w ago
  • Aldila Sutjiadi and Erin Routliffe, Washington 2026
    04:01
    highlights

    Routliffe returns to winner's circle with Sutjiadi in Washington

    2w ago
  • Maia Lumsden and Marria Kozyreva, Memphis 2026
    05:02
    highlights

    Lumsden goes back-to-back, pairs with Kozyreva to win Memphis Classic title

    2w ago
  • Xu Yifan and Tang Qianhui, Washington 2026
    03:28
    highlights

    Tang and Xu knock off Venus Williams and Shnaider in DC doubles

    2w ago
  • Venus Williams and Diana Shnaider, Washington 2026
    00:32
    Hot Shots

    Hot shot: Shnaider's defense tees up Venus Williams to unleash her backhand in DC

    2w ago
  • Venus Williams and Diana Shnaider, Washington 2026
    05:00
    highlights

    Venus Williams and Shnaider wow DC crowd with opening-round win

    2w ago