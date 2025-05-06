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Rybakina keeps perspective on top-ranking pursuit despite closing gap on World No. 1
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Katerina Siniakova and Shuai Zhang on adapting to defeat a draw packed with Grand Slam champions
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Swiatek on her goals the rest of the hard-court swing after Toronto title run
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Swiatek reflects on grinding through mid-season impatience before Toronto breakthrough
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Aryna Sabalenka refocuses in Cincinnati after an early loss in Toronto
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Iga Swiatek shifts focus to familiar rival ahead of the National Bank Open final
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Elena Rybakina highlights adrenaline and court time as factors in her late-match surge
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Rybakina prepares for a physical semifinal battle against Gauff in Toronto
Match highlightsView all View all highlights
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highlights
Former finalist Pegula races to opening win in Cincinnati
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highlights
Kalinskaya downs Cincinnati native McNally in second round
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Noskova tops Boulter in Cincinnati for first win as Wimbledon champion
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highlights
Shnaider breaks five times in Cincinnati win over Maria
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Zhang comes from a set down to defeat Day in Cincinnati first round
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Chwalinska tops Bucsa in Cincinnati for first win since Roland Garros
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Anisimova eases past Sonmez in Cincinnati; to face Eala next
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Eala advances past Ruse via retirement to Cincinnati third round
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Kenin rallies past Lys to set up Kostyuk clash in Cincinnati
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Wang Xinyu surges past Vandewinkel in Cincinnati
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Samsonova outlasts Putintseva in Cincinnati three-hour thriller
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Valentova holds off qualifier Stoiana in Cincinnati, will face Svitolina
Hot shotsView all View all hot shots videos
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Hot Shots
'Standing ovation!' Taylor Townsend thrills Cincinnati with volley pickup
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Hot Shots
Hot shots: Alexandrova spams return to sender button against powerful Sabalenka serve
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Hot Shots
Hot shot: Townsend gets to a volley she had no business getting to
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Hot Shots
'Take a bow!' Golubic finds terrific pickup to pass Swiatek in Toronto
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Hot Shots
Hot shot: Ekaterina Alexandrova speeds from corner to corner in Toronto
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Hot Shots
Hot shot: Anna Bondar ends cat-and-mouse thriller with slam dunk in Toronto
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Hot Shots
'Coco is everywhere!' Gauff's forehand stab steals Toronto point
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Hot Shots
Andreeva scrambles, puts away a volley to move within a game of victory in Toronto
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Hot Shots
Watch: Eala's Washington winner is July's Shot of the Month
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Hot Shots
Hot shot: Sara Bejlek weaves her web in Toronto finishes with angled pass
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'Another wow moment!' Daria Kasatkina shows off hustle and IQ in Toronto
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Hot Shots
Maria returns McNally's smash with interest: 'A moment of magic!'
FeaturesView all View all features videos
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Tournament News
Townsend and Siniakova turn a championship-caliber year into an official berth at the season finale
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features
Champions Reel: How Iga Swiatek won Toronto 2026
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features
Mary Carillo looks back on paired success with John McEnroe and a lifetime in tennis media
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features
Rivalry Rewind: The best of Elena Rybakina vs. Iga Swiatek
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features
Rivalry Rewind: Elina Svitolina vs. Iga Swiatek
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features
Rivalry Rewind: The best of Belinda Bencic vs. Coco Gauff
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features
Champions Reel: How Alexandra Eala won Washington 2026
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features
Champions Reel: How Kristina Liutova won Memphis 2026
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features
Champions Reel: How Lilli Tagger won Prague 2026
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features
Champions Reel: How Tamara Korpatsch won Hamburg 2026
InterviewsView all View all interview videos
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Swiatek reflects on grinding through mid-season impatience before Toronto breakthrough
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Register to viewinterviews
Aryna Sabalenka refocuses in Cincinnati after an early loss in Toronto
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Register to viewinterviews
Iga Swiatek shifts focus to familiar rival ahead of the National Bank Open final
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Register to viewinterviews
Elena Rybakina highlights adrenaline and court time as factors in her late-match surge
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Register to viewinterviews
Rybakina prepares for a physical semifinal battle against Gauff in Toronto
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Leylah Fernandez translates practice court consistency into match-day execution
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Alexandrova neutralizes Sabalenka's serve with an aggressive return strategy
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Eala channels a raucous Toronto crowd to beat Parks at the National Bank Open
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Sabalenka ready for more after a convincing start to her Toronto campaign
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Toronto pre-tournament interview: Iga Swiatek on resetting her mindset and game
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Alexandra Eala on her court conduct and poise in win over Naomi Osaka
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Doubles videosView all
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highlights
Siniakova and Zhang reunite for first WTA 1000 title together in Toronto
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Errani, Melichar-Martinez edge Hsieh, Ostapenko in Toronto; into second final together
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Top seeds Siniakova, Zhang roll into Toronto semis after win over Hunter, Krawczyk
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Neel, Olmos upset No. 2 seeds Danilina, Krunic in Toronto opener
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Kato, Samsonova outduel Eala and Venus Williams under the lights on Centre Court
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"McCoco" stays alive after McNally, Gauff save match point to advance in Toronto
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Routliffe returns to winner's circle with Sutjiadi in Washington
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Lumsden goes back-to-back, pairs with Kozyreva to win Memphis Classic title
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highlights
Tang and Xu knock off Venus Williams and Shnaider in DC doubles
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Hot Shots
Hot shot: Shnaider's defense tees up Venus Williams to unleash her backhand in DC
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Venus Williams and Shnaider wow DC crowd with opening-round win