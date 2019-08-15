Terms of Use

Thank you for visiting the WTA website and/or mobile applications. Please read these Terms of Use carefully before using this website. By accessing or using the WTA website (including the mobile optimized version of the website) or mobile applications (each, a "Site") (whether automated or otherwise), you agree to be bound by these Terms of Use and any additional terms and conditions that are referenced below or otherwise may apply to specific areas of the Site. If you do not agree to these Terms of Use, you may not use the Site.

The Site is owned or operated by WTA Tour, Inc. (referred to herein as “we” or “us” or “our”).

Certain features, products or software that you purchase or download from our Site may be subject to additional terms and conditions presented to you at the time that you use, purchase or download them. And when you decide to enter a contest or sweepstakes, we present the terms and conditions for the contest or sweepstakes to you. In addition, some areas of our Site are provided by our third-party partners and are subject to separate terms and conditions of use, which are posted within those areas.

We reserve the right to change these Terms of Use at any time. Such changes will be effective when posted, provided that we may only amend the alternative dispute, venue and time limit of claims provisions to the extent allowed by applicable law. Any changes made to the Terms of Use will only apply prospectively. By continuing to use the Site after we post any such changes, you accept the Terms of Use as modified.

NOTE: THIS TERMS OF USE CONTAINS A BINDING INDIVIDUAL ARBITRATION AND CLASS ACTION WAIVER PROVISION IN THE “BINDING ARBITRATION” SECTION BELOW THAT AFFECTS YOUR RIGHTS UNDER THIS TERMS OF USE AND WITH RESPECT TO ANY “DISPUTE” (AS DEFINED BELOW) BETWEEN YOU AND US OR OUR AFFILIATES. YOU HAVE A RIGHT TO OPT OUT OF THE BINDING ARBITRATION AND CLASS ACTION WAIVER PROVISIONS AS FURTHER DESCRIBED IN THE “BINDING ARBITRATION” SECTION BELOW.

Rules of Conduct

There are a few rules of conduct that you are required to follow when you use the Site. You must not:

"harvest" (or collect) information from the Site using an automated software tool or manually on a mass basis (unless we have given you separate written permission to do so). This includes, for example, information about other users of the Site and information about the offerings, products, services, and promotions available on the Site.

use automated means to access the Site or gain unauthorized access to the Site or to any account or computer system connected to the Site. This prohibition does not apply to search engines accessing the Site solely for web indexing purposes.

"stream catch" (download, store, or transmit copies of streamed content).

obtain, or attempt to obtain, access to areas of the Site or our systems that are not intended for access by you.

"flood" the Site with requests or otherwise overburden, disrupt, or harm the Site or its systems.

circumvent or reverse engineer the Site or its systems.

restrict or inhibit another user or users from using and enjoying the Site.

manipulate or forge identifiers in order to disguise the origin of any information posted on the Site or otherwise provided to us or our employees.

impersonate any person, including but not limited to other community members or our employees.

If you post something to the Site, such as comments or other content, do not post anything that:

infringes any third-party intellectual property right (such as copyrights),

is defamatory (i.e., something that is negative and untrue about another person or entity),

divulges another person's or entity's confidential or private information or trade secret,

is fraudulent, unlawful, threatening, harassing, abusive, obscene, or discriminatory,

encourages criminal conduct,

advertises or solicits business for products or services other than those that are offered and promoted on the Site, or

contains any virus, malware, spyware, or other harmful content or code.

You also must comply with all applicable laws and contractual obligations when you use the Site.

Ownership of Site Content and Submissions

We or our licensors or partners own the intellectual property rights in the content and materials displayed on the Site. You may use the Site (including any content and materials included on the Site) for your own personal use. You may not modify, copy, reproduce, republish, upload, post, transmit, translate, sell, create derivative works of, exploit, or distribute in any manner or medium (including by email or other electronic means) any material from the Site unless explicitly authorized in these Terms of Use or by the owner of the materials. You may, however, from time to time, download and/or print one copy of individual pages of the Site for your personal, non-commercial use, provided that you keep intact all copyright and other proprietary notices.

If you submit or post any materials or content to the Site, you grant us and our affiliates a royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, transferrable, assignable, sub-licensable, worldwide license to use such materials and content, including alterations thereof, for our business purposes, in any form, in any media, and via any technology we choose, whether it exists now or is created in the future. You represent that any materials and content posted or otherwise submitted by you to the Site is original to you and that you have the right to grant us these rights.

Please do not send us your ideas for our business. We are always thinking and creating, and we may have similar ideas of our own. To avoid any disputes between us relating to ideas that you have submitted to us, you agree that if you send us your ideas, you are giving us the right to use them and you waive and release us from claims that we have used your ideas without your permission.

Responsibility for Public Postings and Content

Responsibility for what is posted in public areas of the Site lies with each user - you alone are responsible for the material you post or otherwise make available in public areas of our Site. You alone are responsible for assessing the credibility of other user postings. We do not control the material that you or others may post or otherwise make available in such areas, and you understand that we have no obligation to monitor any such material or to edit or delete it. However, we reserve the right do so. We are not a publisher of user posts, and we are not responsible for their accuracy or legality.

You also understand and agree that any action or inaction by us or any of our directors, officers, stockholders, employees, consultants, agents, or representatives (collectively, "Our Representatives") to prevent, restrict, redress, or regulate content, or to implement other enforcement measures against any content, conduct, or potential Terms of Use violation is undertaken voluntarily and in good faith, and you expressly agree that neither we nor any of Our Representatives shall be liable to you or anyone else for any action or inaction to prevent, restrict, redress, or regulate content, or to implement other enforcement measures against any content, conduct, or potential violation of these Terms of Use.

Although Our Representatives may moderate content, conduct, and Terms of Use compliance on the Site at our discretion, Our Representatives have no authority to make binding commitments, promises, or representations to anyone that they or anyone else on our behalf will "take care" of any alleged problem or complaint, or that they or anyone else on our behalf will otherwise stop, cure, or prevent any problem, content, conduct, or purported Terms of Use violation from occurring or recurring. Accordingly, you further agree that any representation (written or verbal) by any of Our Representatives (or by anyone else acting on our behalf or by anyone purportedly acting on our behalf) that we (including but not limited to any of Our Representatives, anyone else acting on our behalf, or anyone purportedly acting on our behalf) would or would not prevent, restrict, redress, or regulate content (including, without limitation, screen, block, moderate, review, remove, terminate, delete, edit, or otherwise stop, cure, or exclude any content), or to implement other enforcement measures against any content, conduct, or potential or purported Terms of Use violation is superseded by this provision and is nonbinding and unenforceable. Specifically, you agree that we, Our Representatives, and anyone else authorized to act on our behalf shall in no circumstance be liable as a result of any representation that we, Our Representatives, or anyone else on our behalf would or would not restrict or redress any content, conduct, or potential or purported Terms of Use violation. This paragraph may not be modified, waived, or released except by a written agreement dated and signed by our Chief Executive Officer and dated and signed by the individual or entity to whom the modification, waiver, or release is granted.

Site Registration and Log In

To access certain features or areas of the Site, you may be required to provide personal and/or demographic information as part of a Site registration or log-in process. In addition, certain features of our Site are only available to our customers, and to access those areas of the Site you will be required to log in using your username and password.

You agree to provide true, accurate, current, and complete information about yourself as prompted by the applicable registration or log-in form, and you are responsible for keeping such information up-to-date (this includes your contact information so that we can reliably contact you). The information you submit must describe you (you may not impersonate another person or entity), and you may not sell, share, or otherwise transfer your account information.

You are responsible for all activity occurring when the Site is accessed through your account, whether authorized by you or not. Therefore, if you create an account, be sure to protect the confidentiality of your account password. We are not liable for any loss or damage arising from your failure to protect your password or account information.

Purchases

We may, in our sole discretion, choose to cancel or to not process your order. This may occur when the product or service you wish to purchase is out of stock or has been mispriced, we suspect the request is fraudulent, or in other circumstances that we deem appropriate in our sole discretion. We reserve the right to verify your identity in order to process your order. We will either not charge you or will refund the charges for orders that we do not process or that we cancel. We reserve the right to correct any error in the stated full retail price.

The Site may contain information about the availability of products or services. In some instances, a product or service may be listed as in stock when the customer places the order, but at the time the order is processed the item is no longer available. If this happens, we will notify you by email and the item will be cancelled from your order.

Electronic Communications

The communications between you and us via the Site use electronic means, whether you visit the Site or send us an email or we post notices on the Site or communicate with you via email. For contractual purposes, you consent to receive communications from us in an electronic form, and you agree that all terms and conditions, agreements, notices, disclosures, and other communications that we provide to you electronically satisfy any legal requirement that such communications would satisfy if it were in writing. The foregoing does not affect your non-waivable rights.

Copyright Infringement Notices

If you are a copyright owner who believes in good faith that your copyrighted material has been reproduced, posted, or distributed on the Site in a manner that constitutes copyright infringement, please inform our designated copyright agent by sending written notice by U.S. Mail or email to:

WTA Tour, Inc.

Attn: Legal Department

100 Second Avenue S., Suite 1100-S

St. Petersburg, FL 33701 USA

Phone: +1.727.895.5000

Fax: +1.727.894.1982

Email: Legal@wtatennis.com



Notices

Please include the following information in your written notice:

a detailed description of the copyrighted work that is allegedly infringed upon;

a description of the location of the allegedly infringing material on the site;

your contact information, including your address, telephone number, and, if available, email address;

a statement by you indicating that you have a good-faith belief that the allegedly infringing use is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law;

a statement by you, made under penalty of perjury, affirming that the information in your notice is accurate and that you are authorized to act on the copyright owner's behalf; and

an electronic or physical signature of the copyright owner or someone authorized on the owner's behalf to assert infringement of copyright and to submit the statement.

Please note that the contact information provided in this section is for suspected copyright infringement only. Contact information for other matters is provided elsewhere in these Terms of Use or on the Site.

We have a policy of terminating the Site usage privileges of users who are repeat infringers of intellectual property rights.

Changes to the Site

We reserve the right to make changes to, or to suspend or discontinue (temporarily or permanently), the Site or any portion of the Site. You agree that we will not be liable to you or to any third party for any such modification, suspension, or discontinuance.

Suspension or Termination of Access

We have the right to deny access to, and to suspend or terminate your access to, the Site or to any features or portions of the Site, and to remove and discard any content or materials you have submitted to the Site at any time and for any reason including for any violation by you of these Terms of Use. In addition, we have a policy of terminating the Site usage privileges of users who are repeat infringers of intellectual property rights. In the event that we suspend or terminate your access to and/or use of the Site, you will continue to be bound by the Terms of Use that were in effect as of the date of your suspension or termination.

Linking Policies

The Site may contain links to other websites or to third-party sellers of products and services. Such links are provided for your convenience only, and you access them at your own risk. We are not responsible for, and do not endorse, the content of any such websites, or the products and services sold on them, nor do we take responsibility for the accuracy of any such websites. When you visit a linked website you should read the terms of use and privacy policy that govern that particular linked website.

We welcome links to the Site so long as: (i) the Site opens in a new browser window that displays the full version of a page of the Site (e.g., not merely one of its frames, and not an "in-line" link to a particular image or object on the Site), (ii) the link to the Site does not state or imply any sponsorship of your website or service by us or by the Site; and (iii) the Site is not display framed within or obfuscated by other content. You may not use on your website any trademarks, service marks or copyrighted materials appearing on the Site, including but not limited to any logos, without our express written consent. We reserve the right to revoke your right to link to the Site upon notice. If you receive such a notice from us, you agree to discontinue your link to the Site.

Indemnification

You agree to indemnify, defend, and hold us, our affiliates, and our respective directors, officers, employees, and agents harmless from and against any claims, liabilities, losses, damages, costs, and expenses, including reasonable attorneys' fees, arising from your use of the Site, your submissions to the Site, or any violation of these Terms of Use or applicable law by you or by someone accessing the Site via your account. We reserve the right, at our own expense, to assume the exclusive defense and control of any matter subject to indemnification by you, in which event you agree to cooperate with us in defending such claims. This indemnification, defense, and hold harmless obligation will survive these Terms of Use and the termination of your use of the Site.

Jurisdictional Issues

We control and operate the Site from our facilities in the United States of America, and unless otherwise specified, the materials displayed on the Site are presented solely for the purpose of promoting products and services available in the United States, its territories, possessions, and protectorates. We do not represent that materials on the Site are appropriate or available for use in other locations. If you choose to access the Site from other locations, you are responsible for compliance with local laws, if and to the extent local laws are applicable.

Applicable Law; No Waiver; Severability

These Terms of Use, and the relationship between you and us, will be governed by the laws of the United States and the State of New York, without giving effect to any principles of conflicts of law. Our failure to exercise or enforce any right or provision of these Terms of Use will not constitute a waiver of such right or provision. If any provision of these Terms of Use is found by a court of competent jurisdiction to be invalid, you and we nevertheless agree that the court should endeavor to give effect to intentions as reflected in the provision, and the other provisions of these terms and conditions will remain in full force and effect.

Binding Individual Arbitration

Purpose. The term “Dispute” means any dispute, claim, or controversy between you and us or any of our affiliates regarding the Site or any service thereon, whether based in contract, statute, regulation, ordinance, tort (including but not limited to fraud, misrepresentation, fraudulent inducement, or negligence), or any other legal or equitable theory, and includes the validity, enforceability, or scope of this Binding Individual Arbitration Section (with the exception of the enforceability of the Class Action Waiver clause below). “Dispute” is to be given the broadest possible meaning that will be enforced. If you have a Dispute with us or any affiliate of ours or any of our or their officers, directors, employees, or agents that cannot be resolved through negotiation within the time frame described in the Notice of Dispute clause below, other than those matters listed in the Exclusions from Arbitration clause, you and the entity with which you have a Dispute agree to seek resolution of the Dispute only through arbitration of that Dispute in accordance with the terms of this Binding Individual Arbitration Section and not to litigate any Dispute in court. Arbitration means that the Dispute will be resolved by a neutral arbitrator instead of in court by a judge or jury.

Exclusions from Arbitration. YOU AND US AND OUR AFFILIATES AGREE THAT ANY CLAIM FILED BY YOU OR BY US OR OUR AFFILIATE IN SMALL CLAIMS COURT ARE NOT SUBJECT TO THE ARBITRATION TERMS CONTAINED IN THIS SECTION.

Right to Opt Out of Binding Arbitration and Class Action Waiver Within 30 Days. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO BE BOUND BY THE BINDING ARBITRATION AND CLASS ACTION WAIVER IN THIS BINDING INDIVIDUAL ARBITRATION SECTION, YOU MUST NOTIFY US IN WRITING WITHIN 30 DAYS OF THE DATE THAT YOU ACCEPT THESE TERMS OF USE. YOUR WRITTEN NOTIFICATION MUST BE MAILED TO WTA Tour, Inc., Attn: Legal Department, 100 2nd Avenue S., Suite 1100-S, St. Petersburg, FL 33701 USA, AND MUST INCLUDE: (1) YOUR NAME, (2) YOUR ADDRESS, (3) YOUR ACCOUNT NUMBER, IF YOU HAVE ONE, AND (4) A CLEAR STATEMENT THAT YOU DO NOT WISH TO RESOLVE DISPUTES WITH US OR OUR AFFILIATES THROUGH ARBITRATION.

Right to Opt Out of Binding Arbitration and Class Action Waiver Within 30 Days. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO BE BOUND BY THE BINDING ARBITRATION AND CLASS ACTION WAIVER IN THIS BINDING INDIVIDUAL ARBITRATION SECTION, YOU MUST NOTIFY US IN WRITING WITHIN 30 DAYS OF THE DATE THAT YOU ACCEPT THESE TERMS OF USE. YOUR WRITTEN NOTIFICATION MUST BE MAILED TO WTA Tour, Inc., Attn: Legal Department, 100 2nd Avenue S., Suite 1100-S, St. Petersburg, FL 33701 USA, AND MUST INCLUDE: (1) YOUR NAME, (2) YOUR ADDRESS, (3) YOUR ACCOUNT NUMBER, IF YOU HAVE ONE, AND (4) A CLEAR STATEMENT THAT YOU DO NOT WISH TO RESOLVE DISPUTES WITH US OR OUR AFFILIATES THROUGH ARBITRATION. Notice of Dispute. IF YOU HAVE A DISPUTE WITH US OR ANY OF OUR AFFILIATES, YOU MUST SEND WRITTEN NOTICE TO WTA TOUR, INC., ATTN: LEGAL DEPARTMENT, 100 2ND AVENUE S., SUITE 1100-S, ST. PETERSBURG, FL 33701 USA TO GIVE US OR OUR AFFILIATE WITH WHICH YOU HAVE A DISPUTE THE OPPORTUNITY TO RESOLVE THE DISPUTE INFORMALLY THROUGH NEGOTIATION. You agree to negotiate resolution of the Dispute in good faith for no less than 60 days after you provide notice of the Dispute. If we or our affiliate with which you have a Dispute does not resolve your Dispute within 60 days from receipt of notice of the Dispute, you, us, or our affiliate with which you have a Dispute may pursue your claim in arbitration pursuant to the terms in this Binding Individual Arbitration Section.

Class Action Waiver. ANY DISPUTE RESOLUTION PROCEEDINGS, WHETHER IN ARBITRATION OR COURT, WILL BE CONDUCTED ONLY ON AN INDIVIDUAL BASIS AND NOT IN A CLASS OR REPRESENTATIVE ACTION OR AS A NAMED OR UNNAMED MEMBER IN A CLASS, CONSOLIDATED, REPRESENTATIVE, OR PRIVATE ATTORNEY GENERAL LEGAL ACTION, UNLESS BOTH YOU AND THE ENTITY WITH WHICH YOU HAVE A DISPUTE SPECIFICALLY AGREE TO DO SO IN WRITING FOLLOWING INITIATION OF THE ARBITRATION.

Initiation of Arbitration Proceeding/Selection of Arbitrator. If you or the entity with which you have a Dispute elect to resolve your Dispute through arbitration, the party initiating the arbitration proceeding may initiate it with the American Arbitration Association (“AAA”), www.adr.org, or JAMS www.jamsadr.com. The terms of this Section govern in the event they conflict with the rules of the arbitration organization selected by the parties.

Arbitration Procedures. Because the software and/or service provided to you by the entity with which you have a Dispute concern interstate commerce, the Federal Arbitration Act (“FAA”) governs the arbitrability of all Disputes. However, applicable federal or state law also may apply to the substance of any Disputes. For claims of less than $75,000, the AAA’s Supplementary Procedures for Consumer-Related Disputes (“Supplementary Procedures”) shall apply including the schedule of arbitration fees set forth in Section C-8 of the Supplementary Procedures; for claims over $75,000, the AAA’s Commercial Arbitration Rules and relevant fee schedules for non-class action proceedings shall apply. The AAA rules are available at www.adr.org or by calling 1-800-778-7879. Further, if your claims do not exceed $75,000 and you provided notice to and negotiated in good faith with the entity with which you had a Dispute as described above, if the arbitrator finds that you are the prevailing party in the arbitration, you will be entitled to recover reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs as determined by the arbitrator, in addition to any rights to recover the same under controlling state or federal law afforded to the entity with which you have a Dispute or you. The arbitrator will make any award in writing but need not provide a statement of reasons unless requested by a party. Such award will be binding and final, except for any right of appeal provided by the FAA, and may be entered in any court having jurisdiction over the parties for purposes of enforcement.

Location of Arbitration. You or the entity with which you have a Dispute may initiate arbitration in either New York County, New York or the county in which you reside. In the event that you select the county of your residence, the entity with which you have a Dispute may transfer the arbitration to New York County, New York if it agrees to pay any additional fees or costs you incur as a result of the change in location as determined by the arbitrator.

Severability. If any term or clause within this Binding Individual Arbitration Section is found to be illegal or unenforceable, then that term or clause will be severed from this Binding Individual Arbitration Section, and the remainder of this Binding Individual Arbitration Section will be given full force and effect.

Continuation. This Binding Individual Arbitration Section shall survive any termination of these Terms of Use or the provision of the associated services to you.





Governing Jurisdiction

ANY DISPUTE NOT SUBJECT TO ARBITRATION AND NOT INITIATED IN SMALL CLAIMS COURT WILL BE LITIGATED BY EITHER PARTY IN A COURT OF COMPETENT JURISDICTION ONLY IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK OR, IF SUCH COURT WOULD NOT HAVE JURISDICTION OVER THE MATTER, THEN ONLY IN A NEW YORK STATE COURT SITTING IN THE BOROUGH OF MANHATTAN, CITY OF NEW YORK. EACH PARTY SUBMITS TO THE EXCLUSIVE JURISDICTION OF THESE COURTS AND AGREES NOT TO COMMENCE ANY LEGAL ACTION UNDER OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THESE TERMS OF USE IN ANY OTHER COURT OR FORUM. EACH PARTY WAIVES ANY OBJECTION TO THE VENUE OF ANY LEGAL ACTION BROUGHT UNDER OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THESE TERMS OF USE IN THE FEDERAL OR STATE COURTS SITTING IN THE BOROUGH OF MANHATTAN, CITY OF NEW YORK, AND AGREES NOT TO PLEAD OR CLAIM IN SUCH COURTS THAT ANY SUCH ACTION HAS BEEN BROUGHT IN AN INCONVENIENT FORUM.

Disclaimer of Warranties

THE SITE AND ITS CONTENT AND SERVICES ARE PROVIDED FOR ENTERTAINMENT AND PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES. WE PROVIDE THE SITE ON AN "AS IS" AND "AS AVAILABLE" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, WHETHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED (INCLUDING WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT). WE MAKE NO PROMISES THAT:

THE SITE WILL BE AVAILABLE AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME,

THE SITE WILL MEET ANY PARTICULAR REQUIREMENTS OR PROVIDE ANY PARTICULAR RESULTS,

THE INFORMATION ON THE SITE WILL BE ACCURATE OR UP-TO-DATE,

THE SITE OR THE INFORMATION TRANSMITTED TO OR FROM IT OR STORED ON IT WILL BE SECURE FROM UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS,

INFORMATION AND MATERIALS THAT YOU STORE IN YOUR ACCOUNT OR ON THE SITE WILL REMAIN RETREIVABLE AND UNCORRUPTED (UNLESS WE PROMISE THIS IN A SEPARATE AGREEMENT WITH YOU), OR

THE SITE WILL BE UNITERRUPTED, ERROR-FREE, OR FREE OF VIRUSES OR OTHER HARMFUL COMPONENTS, OR THAT DEFECTS WILL BE CORRECTED.

WE LIKEWISE MAKE NO WARRANTIES OR REPRESENTATIONS REGARDING ANY PRODUCTS OR SERVICES ORDERED OR PROVIDED VIA THE SITE. ANY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES ORDERED OR PROVIDED VIA THE SITE ARE PROVIDED "AS IS", EXCEPT TO THE EXTENT, IF AT ALL, OTHERWISE SET FORTH IN A SEPARATE AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BETWEEN YOU AND US OR BETWEEN YOU AND A THIRD PARTY.

IF YOU PURCHASE A PRODUCT OR SERVICE FROM A THIRD PARTY AFTER FOLLOWING AN AD OR LINK ON OUR SITE, THE TERMS OF SALE FOR YOUR PURCHASE ARE BETWEEN YOU AND THE THIRD PARTY FROM WHOM YOU MADE THE PURCHASE. WE ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR SUCH THIRD PARTY PRODUCTS OR SERVICES OR FOR DISPUTES BETWEEN YOU AND THEIR SELLERS.

YOU AGREE THAT USE OF THE SITE IS AT YOUR OWN RISK. ALTHOUGH WE TRY TO ENSURE THAT THE INFORMATION POSTED ON THE SITE IS ACCURATE AND UP-TO-DATE, WE RESERVE THE RIGHT TO CHANGE OR MAKE CORRECTIONS TO ANY OF THE INFORMATION (INCLUDING PRICING) AT ANY TIME. WE CANNOT, AND DO NOT, GUARANTEE THE CORRECTNESS, TIMELINESS, PRECISION, THOROUGHNESS, OR COMPLETENESS OF ANY OF THE INFORMATION AVAILABLE ON THE SITE, NOR WILL WE BE LIABLE FOR ANY INACCURACY OR OMISSION CONCERNING ANY OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THE SITE. NO ADVICE, RESULTS, OR INFORMATION, WHETHER ORAL OR WRITTEN, OBTAINED BY YOU FROM US OR THROUGH THE SITE SHALL CREATE ANY WARRANTY NOT EXPRESSLY MADE HEREIN. WE HEREBY DISCLAIM, AND YOU HEREBY WAIVE, ANY AND ALL WARRANTIES AND REPRESENTATIONS MADE IN PRODUCT OR SERVICES LITERATURE, FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS DOCUMENTS, SUPPORT DOCUMENTATION, BY OUR CUSTOMER SERVICE AND SUPPORT AGENTS, AND OTHERWISE ON THE SITE OR IN CORRESPONDENCE WITH US OR OUR AGENTS. WE ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY CONTENT OR MATERIALS POSTED TO OUR SITE BY USERS, NOR FOR DISPUTES BETWEEN USERS OR BETWEEN USERS AND THIRD PARTIES.

THESE DISCLAIMERS APPLY TO US AND OUR AFFILIATED AND RELATED COMPANIES AS WELL AS THIRD PARTIES THAT ARE INVOLVED IN THE CREATION, PRODUCTION, OR DISTRIBUTION OF THE SITE, AND ANY OF THEIR EMPLOYEES AND AGENTS.

Limitations of Liability

IF YOU ARE DISSATISFIED WITH THE SITE, OR ANY MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, OR SERVICES ON THE SITE, OR WITH ANY OF THE SITE'S TERMS OF USE, YOUR SOLE AND EXCLUSIVE REMEDY IS TO DISCONTINUE USING THE SITE.

IN NO EVENT WILL WE OR ANY OF OUR AFFILIATES, OR ANY OF OUR OR THEIR DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, OR CONTENT OR SERVICE PROVIDERS, BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, DIRECT, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES) ARISING FROM, OR DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY RELATED TO, THE USE OF, OR THE INABILITY TO USE, THE SITE (OR THE CONTENT, MATERIALS, AND FUNCTIONS PROVIDED AS PART OF THE SITE), WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE, OR STRICT LIABILITY, EVEN IF WE KNEW, SHOULD HAVE KNOWN, OR HAD BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. NOTWITHSTANDING AND WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, YOU AGREE THAT OUR LIABILITY AND THE LIABILITY OF OUR AFFILIATES AND OF ANY OF OUR OR THEIR DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, OR CONTENT OR SERVICE PROVIDERS, IF ANY, ARISING OUT OF ANY KIND OF LEGAL CLAIM IN ANY WAY RELATING TO THE USE OF THE SITE WILL NOT EXCEED THE AMOUNT YOU HAVE ACTUALLY PAID TO US, IF ANY, FOR USE OF THE SITE, OR, IF APPLICABLE, FOR USE OF THE SPECIFIC SITE FEATURE OR SERVICE FROM WHICH THE CLAIM IN QUESTION FIRST AROSE. BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN CATEGORIES OF DAMAGES, THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, OUR LIABILITY AND THE LIABILITY OF OUR AFFILIATES AND OUR AND THEIR DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, OR CONTENT OR SERVICE PROVIDERS IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.

Notice to California Consumers

Under California Civil Code Section 1789.3, California users of the Site receive the following specific consumer rights notice: The Complaint Assistance Unit of the Division of Consumer Services of the California Department of Consumer Affairs may be contacted in writing at 1020 N Street, #501, Sacramento, California 95814, or by telephone at 1-916-445-1254.

Other

These Terms of Use, together with any additional terms and conditions that are referenced herein or otherwise may apply to specific areas of the Site, constitute the entire agreement between us and you with respect to the Site. This agreement is personal to you and you may not assign it to anyone.

If any provision of these Terms of Use is found to be unlawful, void, or for any reason unenforceable, then that provision will be deemed severable from these Terms of Use and will not affect the validity and enforceability of any remaining provisions. These Terms of Use are not intended to benefit any third party and do not create any third-party beneficiaries. Accordingly, these Terms of Use may only be invoked or enforced by you or us.

YOU AGREE THAT REGARDLESS OF ANY STATUTE OR LAW TO THE CONTRARY, ANY CLAIM OR CAUSE OF ACTION THAT YOU MAY HAVE ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO USE OF THE SITE OR THESE TERMS OF USE MUST BE FILED BY YOU WITHIN ONE YEAR AFTER SUCH CLAIM OR CAUSE OF ACTION ACCRUED OR BE PERMANENTLY BARRED.

Last Updated: December 28, 2016