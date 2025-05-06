The Tour

Wild cards Raducanu, Osaka among six Slam champions in Queen's Club field

The HSBC Championships at Queen's Club will be hosting its inaugural edition on the Hologic WTA Tour calendar this year, with six Grand Slam champions and four Top 10 players in the mix.

Gauff vs. Paolini: Everything you need to know about the Rome final

No. 4 seed Coco Gauff will face No. 6 Jasmine Paolini for the WTA 1000 Internazionali BNL d’Italia title on Saturday at 5 p.m. local (11 a.m. ET). Here’s everything you need to know.

Parry, Rakotomanga Rajaonah, Jovic receive Roland Garros wild cards

Diane Parry, Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, Iva Jovic and Lois Boisson have all been awarded Roland Garros main-draw wild cards this year.

Three down, one to go: Sabalenka and Zheng play for the final semifinal slot in Rome

Coco Gauff, Jasmine Paolini and Peyton Stearns have locked up their final four spots in Rome. Now it’s up to the World No. 1 and the Olympic champion to close out the lineup.

  Coco_Gauff_-_Internazionali_BNL_D_Italia_-_Day_10-DSC_6350
    In 3 hours and 32 minutes, Gauff outlasts Zheng in Rome

    8h ago
  Jasmine Paolini, Rome 2025
    On home soil, Paolini saves two set points vs. Stearns to make Rome final

    15h ago
  Qinwen_Zheng_-_Internazionali_BNL_D_Italia_-_Day_9-DSC_9962A
    Seventh time's the charm! Zheng earns first win over Sabalenka

    1d ago
  Gauff - 2025 Rome QF
    One more time: Gauff picks up fourth straight win over Andreeva

    1d ago
  Stearns - 2025 Rome QF
    Late-night thriller: Stearns battles past Svitolina in Rome quarterfinals

    2d ago
  Jasmine Paolini, Rome 2025
    Paolini comes from a set and 4-0 down to defeat Shnaider in Rome quarters

    2d ago
  Sabalenka - 2025 Rome 4R
    Sabalenka escapes tense second set to beat Kostyuk again in Rome

    2d ago
  Qinwen_Zheng_-_Internazionali_BNL_D_Italia_-_Day_7-DSC_1052
    Zheng tweener magic: Wins the point and owns the moment

    3d ago
  Mirra Andreeva - 2025 Rome 4R
    Mirra Andreeva ousts Tauson to reach Rome quarterfinals

    3d ago

  IMG_4952
    Gauff becomes first American to reach Rome final since 2016

    3m read 7h ago
  Jasmine Paolini, Rome 2025
    Paolini becomes third Italian woman in Open Era to reach Rome final

    3m read 6h ago
  Qinwen_Zheng_-_Internazionali_BNL_D_Italia_-_Day_9-DSC_9962A
    Zheng ends Sabalenka’s winning streak to reach the final four in Rome

    2m read 1d ago
  Coco Gauff
    Gauff edges Andreeva in tense finish to return to the Rome semifinals

    4m read 1d ago
  Stearns - 2025 Rome QF
    History made: Stearns is first player to win three straight third-set tiebreaks

    3m read 1d ago
  Jasmine Paolini
    Paolini closes with a flourish to reach her first Rome semifinal

    3m read 2d ago
  Sabalenka - 2025 Rome 4R
    First Madrid, now Rome: Sabalenka turns back Kostyuk again

    2m read 3d ago
  Qinwen_Zheng_-_Internazionali_BNL_D_Italia_-_Day_6-DSC_1296A
    Zheng reels in Andreescu after saving set points in Rome

    2m read 2d ago
  Coco Gauff
    Gauff in control from the start in straight-sets win over Raducanu

    2m read 3d ago
  Peyton Stearns, Rome 2025
    Stearns weathers Osaka and an unexpected flyover to reach Rome quarters

    3m read 3d ago
  Andreescu - 2025 Rome 3R
    Role reversal: Andreescu beats Rybakina for first time; faces Zheng next

    2m read 4d ago
  Aryna Sabalenka
    Sabalenka rebounds from slow start to keep title hopes alive in Rome

    2m read 4d ago

