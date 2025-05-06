Wild cards Raducanu, Osaka among six Slam champions in Queen's Club field
The HSBC Championships at Queen's Club will be hosting its inaugural edition on the Hologic WTA Tour calendar this year, with six Grand Slam champions and four Top 10 players in the mix.Read More
Gauff vs. Paolini: Everything you need to know about the Rome final
No. 4 seed Coco Gauff will face No. 6 Jasmine Paolini for the WTA 1000 Internazionali BNL d’Italia title on Saturday at 5 p.m. local (11 a.m. ET). Here’s everything you need to know.Read More
Parry, Rakotomanga Rajaonah, Jovic receive Roland Garros wild cards
Diane Parry, Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, Iva Jovic and Lois Boisson have all been awarded Roland Garros main-draw wild cards this year.Read More
Three down, one to go: Sabalenka and Zheng play for the final semifinal slot in Rome
Coco Gauff, Jasmine Paolini and Peyton Stearns have locked up their final four spots in Rome. Now it’s up to the World No. 1 and the Olympic champion to close out the lineup.Read More
