It's time to decide who will be the WTA Coach of the Year 2019!

Craig Tyzzer

Certification: Tennis Australia

  • Has worked with Ashleigh Barty for four years
  • Barty finished 2019 with the World No.1 ranking
  • Captured several of her biggest titles in 2019, including the WTA Finals, Roland Garros, Miami, and Birmingham
  • Posted finalist appearances in Sydney and Beijing
  • Took home the Rome doubles title with Victoria Azarenka
  • Finished the year ranked No.19 in doubles

Off Court Involvement: Shenzhen – Coaches Conference, Cincinnati/Eastbourne/Beijing/Shenzhen – content capture and media
Torben Beltz

Certification: German Tennis Federation – Level A Trainer

  • Has worked with Donna Vekic since the start of the 2018 season
  • After posting her first Top 50 season in 2018, Vekic ended the season with a career high ranking and first year-end Top 20 appearance at No.19
  • Two finalist appearances in 2019 at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and the Nature Valley Open (Nottingham).
  • Vekic reached her career first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the US Open
  • Semifinalist appearance in San Jose, Acapulco, and Brisbane
  • Posted Top 10 wins over Kvitova and Bertens

Off Court Involvement: Brisbane – Future Stars Development Camp, Linz – Kid’s Clinic, Toronto – Coaches Conference, Madrid/Cincinnati/US Open – content capture and media
Sylvain Bruneau

Certification: Tennis Canada/TPA Coach 4

  • Has worked with Bianca Andreescu since the start of 2018
  • Andreescu enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2019 taking home three titles in Indian Wells, Toronto, and the US Open
  • Reached the finals of Auckland
  • After ending 2018 ranked No.152, Andresscu has climbed all the way to a career high of No.4 in October 2019
  • Made her WTA Finals debut

Off Court Involvement: Toronto – Coach Conference, US Open, Beijing, Shenzhen – content capture and media
