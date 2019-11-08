It's time to decide who will be the WTA Coach of the Year 2019!
Craig Tyzzer
Certification: Tennis Australia
- Has worked with Ashleigh Barty for four years
- Barty finished 2019 with the World No.1 ranking
- Captured several of her biggest titles in 2019, including the WTA Finals, Roland Garros, Miami, and Birmingham
- Posted finalist appearances in Sydney and Beijing
- Took home the Rome doubles title with Victoria Azarenka
- Finished the year ranked No.19 in doubles
Off Court Involvement: Shenzhen – Coaches Conference, Cincinnati/Eastbourne/Beijing/Shenzhen – content capture and media
Read more: 'She's not following anyone else's path' - Coaches, legends and players on Ash Barty's big breakthrough
Torben Beltz
Certification: German Tennis Federation – Level A Trainer
- Has worked with Donna Vekic since the start of the 2018 season
- After posting her first Top 50 season in 2018, Vekic ended the season with a career high ranking and first year-end Top 20 appearance at No.19
- Two finalist appearances in 2019 at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and the Nature Valley Open (Nottingham).
- Vekic reached her career first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the US Open
- Semifinalist appearance in San Jose, Acapulco, and Brisbane
- Posted Top 10 wins over Kvitova and Bertens
Off Court Involvement: Brisbane – Future Stars Development Camp, Linz – Kid’s Clinic, Toronto – Coaches Conference, Madrid/Cincinnati/US Open – content capture and media
Read more: 'It always has to be a little bit complicated' - Vekic reflects on first Slam QF, work with coach Beltz
Sylvain Bruneau
Certification: Tennis Canada/TPA Coach 4
- Has worked with Bianca Andreescu since the start of 2018
- Andreescu enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2019 taking home three titles in Indian Wells, Toronto, and the US Open
- Reached the finals of Auckland
- After ending 2018 ranked No.152, Andresscu has climbed all the way to a career high of No.4 in October 2019
- Made her WTA Finals debut
Off Court Involvement: Toronto – Coach Conference, US Open, Beijing, Shenzhen – content capture and media
Read more: How Andreescu's coach 'channeled' her talent: 'I noticed very early on that she was a born competitor