Find out who is nominated for the Coach of the Year award.

It's time to decide who will be the WTA Coach of the Year 2019!

Craig Tyzzer



Certification: Tennis Australia

Has worked with Ashleigh Barty for four years

Barty finished 2019 with the World No.1 ranking

Captured several of her biggest titles in 2019, including the WTA Finals, Roland Garros, Miami, and Birmingham

Posted finalist appearances in Sydney and Beijing

Took home the Rome doubles title with Victoria Azarenka

Finished the year ranked No.19 in doubles

Off Court Involvement: Shenzhen – Coaches Conference, Cincinnati/Eastbourne/Beijing/Shenzhen – content capture and media

Read more: 'She's not following anyone else's path' - Coaches, legends and players on Ash Barty's big breakthrough







Torben Beltz



Certification: German Tennis Federation – Level A Trainer

Has worked with Donna Vekic since the start of the 2018 season

After posting her first Top 50 season in 2018, Vekic ended the season with a career high ranking and first year-end Top 20 appearance at No.19

Two finalist appearances in 2019 at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and the Nature Valley Open (Nottingham).

Vekic reached her career first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the US Open

Semifinalist appearance in San Jose, Acapulco, and Brisbane

Posted Top 10 wins over Kvitova and Bertens

Off Court Involvement: Brisbane – Future Stars Development Camp, Linz – Kid’s Clinic, Toronto – Coaches Conference, Madrid/Cincinnati/US Open – content capture and media

Read more: 'It always has to be a little bit complicated' - Vekic reflects on first Slam QF, work with coach Beltz





Sylvain Bruneau



Certification: Tennis Canada/TPA Coach 4

Has worked with Bianca Andreescu since the start of 2018

Andreescu enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2019 taking home three titles in Indian Wells, Toronto, and the US Open

Reached the finals of Auckland

After ending 2018 ranked No.152, Andresscu has climbed all the way to a career high of No.4 in October 2019

Made her WTA Finals debut

Off Court Involvement: Toronto – Coach Conference, US Open, Beijing, Shenzhen – content capture and media

Read more: How Andreescu's coach 'channeled' her talent: 'I noticed very early on that she was a born competitor