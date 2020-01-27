Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza scored her second straight victory against a Top 10 foe by beating Kiki Bertens in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

MELBOURNE, Australia - Former World No.1 Garbiñe Muguruza served noticed with another statement win at the Australian Open on Monday.

The two-time Grand Slam champion scored her second consecutive victory over a Top 10 player this fortnight with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over No.9 seed Kiki Bertens to book a spot in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal in nearly two years.

By following up her third round victory over World No.5 Elina Svitolina with another two-set victory over the World No.10, Muguruza scores consecutive completed victories against the WTA's elite for the first time since winning the Wester & Southern Open in Cincinnati three years ago.

The 26-year-old last reached the quarterfinals at a major at the 2018 French Open, where she was beaten in the semifinals by eventual champion Simona Halep, and was a quarterfinalist in Melbourne in 2017.

Needing just 68 minutes to seal victory inside Rod Laver Arena, Muguruza hit 19 winners and six aces, breaking serve five times, to advance to a quarterfinal meeting with either Angelique Kerber or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

More to come...