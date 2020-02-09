Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic continued their sterling run of success in Australia in 2020 -- and have earned the title of January 2020 Doubles Team of the Month as a result.

Babos and Mladenovic claimed the Australian Open crown for the second time in three years, scoring a thunderous 6-2, 6-1 victory over No.1 seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova in the championship match. The 2018 and reigning champions are now 17-1 in Melbourne over the last three years, having also reached the final last season.

The commanding victory in the final was the perfect denouement for the No.2 seeds' run to the title, as they did not yield a set in their six matches during the fortnight, which includes wins over the Chan sisters, Latisha and Hao-ching, as well as Team McCoco, Coco Gauff and Caty McNally.

"Each match we went there and we gave our best and helped each other," Babos told the press after their victory. "At the end it turned out pretty solid because we went all the way without dropping a set. That actually never happened to us. That's also something new."

"The way we are together and the way we are just fitting together, I think it's pretty much becoming unbeatable," the Hungarian stated. "We're best friends, and everything we do, we do it together. It just makes things easier."

How it works:

Finalists are selected by wtatennis.com

Winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com