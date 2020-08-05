French star Fiona Ferro scored her second career Top 30 victory, knocking out No.8 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets to reach a second straight 31st Palermo Ladies Open quarterfinal.

PALERMO, Italy - Rising French star Fiona Ferro eased into a second straight 31st Palermo Ladies Open quarterfinal, upsetting No.8 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, 7-5, 6-2.

Ferro navigated through a tense opening set to score her second career win over a Top 30 player to reach the last eight after one hour and 49 minutes on Center Court.

Aged 23, Ferro began 2020 by cracking the Top 60 for the first time, having reached the second round of the Australian Open and the Round of 16 at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy - falling to eventual runner-up Elena Rybakina in the latter. Alexandrova enjoyed an even brighter start to the season, going one round better in Melbourne and winning her first career WTA title at the Shenzhen Open - defeating Rybakina in the final.

2020 Palermo highlights: Ferro ousts Alexandrova in upset

Playing Ferro for the first time, she took a quick 2-0 lead before the Frenchwoman quickly leveled and continued pressing on return, earning three break points as the two hurtled towards five games apiece.

Ferro nabbed the crucial break from there, taking the set with a service winner and rode a five-game winning streak into the second set before Alexandrova got back on the board. The No.8 seed clawed back to a one-break deficit, but Ferro remained in control, surging ahead to serve for the match at 5-2.

Alexandrova made a brave last stand, earning a pair of break points; Ferro saved the first with an aggressive putaway and the second by outlasting the Russian in a baseline rally. While Alexandrova saved a first match point, two errant forehands helped the unseeded Ferro over the finish line in just short of two hours.

Ferro will next take on either Kristyna Pliskova or former French Open finalist Sara Errani, who will face off Wednesday evening.