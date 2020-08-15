Jennifer Brady triumphed over Coco Gauff in an all-American semifinal at the Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics to advance to her first tour-level championship match.

LEXINGTON, KY, USA - For the first time in her career, American Jennifer Brady will contest a WTA singles final, thanks to a 6-2, 6-4 victory over compatriot Coco Gauff in the semifinals of the Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics.

The 25-year-old was previously 0-3 in WTA singles semifinals, but was largely dominant over the course of 71 minutes on Saturday to break new ground in her career and set up a meeting with two-time WTA champion Jil Teichmann for the inaugural title at the event.

The highest-ranked player among the four unseeded semifinalists at World No.49, Brady had a near-perfect day on serve over the course of the match, as she dropped serve only once and served eight aces.

Particularly, Brady sparkled in the second set, as she went a perfect 14-for-14 on points played behind her first serve, and dropped just four points in five service games.

First. Career. Final.

Though Gauff held serve first in each set to lead 1-0, the teenager never led from then on. Brady was the first to break in mirror fashion - taking Gauff's service games in each set to lead 2-1 - and held on for victory from then on.

Clutch tennis on break points also helped the elder American's cause: though each player created eight break point chances in the match, Brady converted four, while Gauff managed just the one.

Something is set to give in the final, as neither Brady nor Teichmann have dropped a set over the course of their runs to the final.

The pair split two meetings last season, with Brady scoring a three-set victory at the Western and Southern Open, while Teichmann ended the season with a victory at the WTA 125K series event in Limoges, France.

