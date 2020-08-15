LEXINGTON, KY, USA - For the first time in her career, American Jennifer Brady will contest a WTA singles final, thanks to a 6-2, 6-4 victory over compatriot Coco Gauff in the semifinals of the Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics.
The 25-year-old was previously 0-3 in WTA singles semifinals, but was largely dominant over the course of 71 minutes on Saturday to break new ground in her career and set up a meeting with two-time WTA champion Jil Teichmann for the inaugural title at the event.
The highest-ranked player among the four unseeded semifinalists at World No.49, Brady had a near-perfect day on serve over the course of the match, as she dropped serve only once and served eight aces.
Particularly, Brady sparkled in the second set, as she went a perfect 14-for-14 on points played behind her first serve, and dropped just four points in five service games.
First. Career. Final. 🥳@jennifurbrady95 sees off Gauff 6-2, 6-4 and will play Teichmann for the Lexington 🏆.#TSOpen pic.twitter.com/MJNx9CiaM3— wta (@WTA) August 15, 2020
Though Gauff held serve first in each set to lead 1-0, the teenager never led from then on. Brady was the first to break in mirror fashion - taking Gauff's service games in each set to lead 2-1 - and held on for victory from then on.
Clutch tennis on break points also helped the elder American's cause: though each player created eight break point chances in the match, Brady converted four, while Gauff managed just the one.
Mario Level 🍄 Power 🆙@jennifurbrady95 | #TSOpen pic.twitter.com/Qop7ggr8Mc— wta (@WTA) August 15, 2020
Something is set to give in the final, as neither Brady nor Teichmann have dropped a set over the course of their runs to the final.
The pair split two meetings last season, with Brady scoring a three-set victory at the Western and Southern Open, while Teichmann ended the season with a victory at the WTA 125K series event in Limoges, France.
More to come...