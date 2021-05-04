You might not be able to strike the ball quite like Ashleigh Barty or Aryna Sabalenka, but that doesn't mean you can't look like them on the court.
Fila Women’s Tie Breaker High Neck Tank
Ashleigh Barty sported the classic Fila Women’s Tie Breaker High Neck Tank on her way to the Mutua Madrid Open final.
Racquet – Head Gravity MP 2021
Ashleigh Barty powered her way to the Mutua Madrid Open final using her Head Gravity MP 2021 racquet.
Photo by Mutua Madrid Open
Fila Women’s Tie Breaker Skirt
Ashleigh Barty showed style in her Fila Women’s Tie Breaker Skirt, as she won her fourth tournament of the year.
Photo by Madrid Open
Fila Axilus 2 Energized shoes
In her Fila Axilus 2 Energized shoes, Ashleigh Barty ran past the competition in Madrid on her way to the finals.
Photo by Madrid Open
Nike Victory Sleeveless Polo
In Madrid, Aryna Sabalenka brought a tennis class back to the court in her Nike Victory Sleeveless Polo.
Photo by Madrid Open
Nike React Vapor NXT
In her Nike React Vapor NXT shoes, Aryna Sabalenka ran past the competition in Madrid on her way to the finals.
Photo by Madrid Open
Wilson Blade 98
Aryna Sabalenka powered her way to the Mutua Madrid Open final using her Head Wilson Blade 98 racquet.
Photo by Madrid Open
Nike Women’s Summer Victory Flouncy Skirt
Aryna Sabalenka showed style in her Nike Women’s Summer Victory Flouncy Skirt, as she won her fourth tournament of the year.
Photo by Madrid Open
