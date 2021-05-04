You might not be able to strike the ball quite like Ashleigh Barty or Aryna Sabalenka, but that doesn't mean you can't look like them on the court. 

Fila Women’s Tie Breaker High Neck Tank

Ashleigh Barty sported the classic Fila Women’s Tie Breaker High Neck Tank on her way to the Mutua Madrid Open final.

Racquet – Head Gravity MP 2021

Ashleigh Barty powered her way to the Mutua Madrid Open final using her Head Gravity MP 2021 racquet.

Photo by Mutua Madrid Open

Fila Women’s Tie Breaker Skirt

Ashleigh Barty showed style in her Fila Women’s Tie Breaker Skirt, as she won her fourth tournament of the year.

Photo by Madrid Open

Fila Axilus 2 Energized shoes

In her Fila Axilus 2 Energized shoes, Ashleigh Barty ran past the competition in Madrid on her way to the finals.

Photo by Madrid Open

 

 

Nike Victory Sleeveless Polo

In Madrid, Aryna Sabalenka brought a tennis class back to the court in her Nike Victory Sleeveless Polo.

Photo by Madrid Open

 

Nike React Vapor NXT

In her Nike React Vapor NXT shoes, Aryna Sabalenka ran past the competition in Madrid on her way to the finals.

Photo by Madrid Open

 

Wilson Blade 98

Aryna Sabalenka powered her way to the Mutua Madrid Open final using her Head Wilson Blade 98 racquet.

Photo by Madrid Open


Nike Women’s Summer Victory Flouncy Skirt

Aryna Sabalenka showed style in her Nike Women’s Summer Victory Flouncy Skirt, as she won her fourth tournament of the year.

Photo by Madrid Open

 

Get the champions gear here