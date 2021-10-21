Maria Sakkari became the latest qualifier for the Akron WTA Finals after she advanced past an ailing Anna Kalinskaya into the VTB Kremlin Cup quarterfinals.

Maria Sakkari will make her debut at the Akron WTA Finals in Guadalajara. The World No.7 from Greece clinched her spot at the prestigious year-ending championships after advancing past an injured Anna Kalinskaya, 6-2, 1-0, ret. in the second round of the VTB Kremlin Cup on Thursday.

The only Greek woman to have reached the Top 10, Sakkari continues a breakthrough season where she made her Top 10 debut, reached her first WTA singles final since 2019 in Ostrava, and made two Grand Slam semifinals at Roland Garros and US Open.

No.3 seed Sakkari, currently at her career-high ranking, has made the elite eight in Moscow in her second appearance at the tournament, following a first-round loss to former champion Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in 2019.

Sakkari eased through the first set in half an hour and grabbed an early service break in the second set, at which point qualifier Kalinskaya deemed herself unable to continue. Kalinskaya is coming off a sterling run to the Indian Wells round of 16 as a qualifier just last week.

Earlier on Thursday, No.9 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia made her way into the VTB Kremlin Cup quarterfinals, easing past former Top 10 player Andrea Petkovic of Germany, 6-1, 6-4.

World No.20 Kontaveit is into the Moscow quarterfinals for the second time in her last two showings. She also reached the elite eight in her previous appearance in 2018, before falling to eventual finalist Ons Jabeur.

It took the Estonian only an hour and nine minutes to best Petkovic and improve her head-to-head against the German to 2-0. Kontaveit slammed five aces, won 77 percent of her first-service points, and converted four of her seven break points on the day.

Kontaveit continues a blistering second half of the season, having won 18 of her last 20 matches. That run of excellent form includes her second and third WTA singles titles, at Cleveland and Ostrava respectively.

