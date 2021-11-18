Want to look like the the WTA Finals Champion Garbiñe Muguruza? Here's a closer look at the equipment she used and the clothes she wore.

Garbiñe Muguruza became the first Spanish year-end champion when she took home the Billie Jean King Trophy at the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara. Yes, her game was in full force, but she also looked like a champion on the court. Check out what she wore and the equipment she used.

Her explosive play was powered by the Babolat Pure Drive 2021.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

Sporting the adidas Women's Marimekko Dress, Muguruza combined style with performance in her run to the WTA Finals victory.

Photo by Getty Images

The adidas Soulmatch Bounce shoes and adidas Women's Core SuperLite Visor completed the look.

Photo by Getty Images

Check out more gear at Tennis Warehouse!

Some links in this article are affiliate links, meaning that the WTA will receive commissions for purchases made through those links