The prize, in memory of Tom Perrotta, includes a $2,000 cash award and will be presented in New York City during The US Open.

This award is presented annually to a writer under the age of 40 for excellence in tennis journalism.

The prize includes a $2,000 cash award and will be presented in New York City during The US Open.

The award is in memory of Tom Perrotta, whose exemplary contributions to tennis journalism were curtailed by his untimely death at the age of 45.

The Association of Tennis Professionals, The Women’s Tennis Association, The International Tennis Federation and The International Tennis Writers Association co-sponsor the award.

Applications should include a brief CV and two examples of the applicant’s published work related to tennis in any language. In addition, please include a brief statement as to why the award is deserved and what it would mean to the applicant.

Submissions should be forwarded to tomperrotta.prize@gmail.com before midnight (ET) Feb. 28, 2022.