No.21 seed Jessica Pegula of the United States has reached the Australian Open quarterfinals for the second straight season after defeating No.5 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece 7-6(0), 6-3 on Sunday.

Pegula made a surprise run to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal in Melbourne last year as an unseeded player ranked World No.61. Having since cracked the Top 20, the American matched her 2021 result with a 1-hour and 35-minute victory over 8th-ranked Sakkari.

Words from the winner: "It was a little hot out there today, so I didn't really want to kind of play a lot of long points," said Pegula, after her win. "I thought I really had to step up and be aggressive when I had the chances to. Luckily I was able to capitalize on that pretty well today and play a pretty clean match, I think."

"I know that she's always going to fight and compete well," added Pegula, who squandered six match points in her last meeting with Sakkari, in Miami last year. "I wasn't really thinking about that [Miami] match. Obviously I know that I need to step up and take my chances. She did start to play better at the end. She started serving better. In that last game she made me earn it, which is what I thought would happen."

Fast facts: Pegula had never beaten a Top 10 player until she upset Elina Svitolina to win her fourth-round match in Melbourne last year. By the end of 2021, she had racked up seven Top 10 wins.

Pegula earned her eighth career Top 10 win on Sunday, denying Sakkari a chance to become the first Greek woman to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals. Sakkari was also seeking her third Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance in the last four major events.

Pegula's grueling three-set first-round win over Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine took 2 hours and 52 minutes, the second-longest match of the tournament. Since then, the American has not dropped a set.

Tale of the match: Both players won roughly three-quarters of points behind their first service, but the difference proved to be second-serve effectiveness. Pegula won 64 percent of points behind her second delivery, while Sakkari could only prevail in 34 percent of her second-service points.

After twice falling behind a break in the opener, Sakkari fended off a set point on her serve at 5-3, eventually holding onto that game with an ace. The Greek then leveled the match with a break for 5-5 and gritted out a hold for 6-5, putting the pressure firmly back on Pegula's shoulders.

But after slamming an ace to queue up the tiebreak, Pegula took complete charge with a powerful display to reach 6-0 in the breaker and garner six more set points. Pegula only needed one, as she fired her fourth ace of the set to complete the tiebreak sweep.

In the second set, Pegula needed to save two break points to hold for 2-1, but the American surged from there, hitting an error-forcing forehand to break for a 3-1 lead. That was the only service break of the set as Pegula methodically moved to the win, ending the clash with another powerful forehand.

