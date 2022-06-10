The grass season is already underway on the Hologic WTA Tour. Next week, the bett1open in Berlin will host the first of two events on grass. Ons Jabeur and Maria Sakkari are the top two seeds.

The Hologic WTA Tour has moved on to the grass season, where events are already underway in Europe and England. Next week, five of the Top 10 as well as French Open finalist Coco Gauff and 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu head to the bett1open in Berlin, Germany.

Here's what you need to know about the first WTA 500 of the grass-court season:

When does the tournament start?

In its second year, the bett1open is a WTA 500 tournament held on outdoor grass at the LTTC Rot-Weiss in Berlin. It is the first of two WTA 500 tournaments in the grass season, with the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, England, to follow. The tournament features a 32-player singles draw and 16-team doubles draw.

Main draw play begins on Monday, June 13. Matches will begin at 11:00 a.m., with Championship Sunday kicking off at noon.

When are the finals?

The finals will be held on Sunday, June 19. The doubles final will be played at noon, with the singles final to follow at 3:30 p.m.

Who are the top seeds?

Projected Top 8 seeds:

1. Ons Jabeur (WR No.4)

2. Maria Sakkari (WR No.5)

3. Aryna Sabalenka (WR No.6)

4. Karolina Pliskova (WR No.7)

5. Garbiñe Muguruza (WR No.10)

6. Daria Kasatkina (WR No.12)

7. Coco Gauff (WR No.13)

8. Belinda Bencic (WR No.17)

Due to a recurrent discomfort I am feeling in my shoulder, unfortunately I need to withdraw from the bett1open in Berlin. I'm sorry I will not be able to play there. I will focus on recovery and rest in order to be ready for Wimbledon. — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) June 10, 2022

Before the draw, World No.1 Iga Swiatek, No.2 Anett Kontaveit and No.3 Paula Badosa withdrew. Naomi Osaka has since pulled out.

Who are the defending champions?

Liudmila Samsonova surprised the field last year in Berlin, where she defeated Madison Keys, Victoria Azarenka and Belinda Bencic in the final to win her first career title.

In doubles, Azarenka teamed with Sabalenka to win their first team title, defeating Nicole Melichar and Demi Schuurs in the final.

Champion's Reel: How Liudmila Samsonova won Berlin 2021

What does the draw look like?

The main draw ceremony will take place on Sunday, June 12 at 2:00 p.m. It will be part of the tournament's opening ceremony, which will be held on Steffi Graf Stadium.

What is the prize money and ranking points on offer?

First round: 1 point/€5,390

Second round: 55 points/€8,262

Quarterfinalist: 100 points/€16,060

Semifinalist: 185 points/€33,880

Finalist: 305 points/€58,032

Champion: 470 points/€93,823

Key Storylines

Jabeur looks to bounce back: Roland Garros had barely begun when Jabeur bowed out in the first round to Magda Linette in the opening round. Jabeur was the most in-form player behind Swiatek, having tallied more wins on clay than anyone on tour this year.

Despite her clay success, it is the grass where Jabeur's game flourishes. A champion at Birmingham and Wimbledon quarterfinalist last summer, Jabeur will be a tournament favorite if she can put her French Open disappointment behind her. Berlin will be her first test.

Gauff, Kasatkina full of confidence: French Open finalist Gauff and semifinalist Kasatkina are back in action, kicking off their grass seasons in Berlin. A good run in Berlin could see Gauff make her Top 10 debut, while Kasatkina has a chance to return to the Top 10 for the first time since 2019.

Sakkari still looking for momentum: A semifinal stalwart in 2021, Sakkari has made just two quarterfinals since making the Indian Wells final in March. Playing her first grass tournament this week in Nottingham, Sakkari bowed out to Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Samsonova's first title defense: As the 23-year-old prepares for her first title defense, the main question is which Samsonova will be on display in Berlin? The one who ran through the field here last year before making the Wimbledon quarterfinals? The player who came closer than anyone has in the past 35 matches to defeat Swiatek? Or the one who is winless in her past four matches?

Andreescu gets her grass legs: There's no reason the Canadian wouldn't be successful on grass. She has all the craft and tennis IQ to beat anyone on the surface. It's just a matter of confidence and experience. Andreescu has played only four tour-level main draws on grass. Berlin will be her fifth.