Sara Sorribes Tormo might be known for the many marathon matches she plays, but in July, it was her wild shot she pulled off in the Palermo semifinals.

In a word: magic.

Midway through the second set, Sorribes Tormo drew her opponent, Irina-Camelia Begu, into the net with a drop shot. Sorribes Tormo herself approached the net, but Begu was able to sneak a backhand slice past her.

Sorribes Tormo quickly retreated backwards and somehow managed to lob the ball over her opponent with an unconventional backhand squash shot.

Sorribes Tormo ultimately lost the match, but walked away with the best shot of the month.