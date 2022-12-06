Former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova and coach Sascha Bajin will work together again in 2023.

Bajin and Pliskova confirmed their reunion via posts to their Twitter accounts on Tuesday. Pliskova captioned a photo of the two with the hashtags "#reunited" and "#2023," and Bajin expressed his gratitude for their second collaboration.

"[It] takes a big person to admit something and can’t be easy to ask your old coach back," he wrote in a reply to a fan. "For that, I’m thankful."

Pliskova and Bajin's previous spell together lasted 18 months. They first joined forces ahead of the 2021 season, but split in July of this year. The partnership was fruitful in 2021, as Pliskova had a resurgent season: She reached the Wimbledon final, also finished as runner-up in Rome and Montreal, and returned to the Top 3 in the rankings.

But her 2022 season started late as a result of a fractured arm, and she didn't debut until March. She picked up form late in the season, though, reaching the semifinals in Toronto and the quarterfinals of the US Open.

Thank you for having me back 🙏🏽 Let’s go get it…. 💪🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/OXPSDs3OtT — sascha Bajin (@BigSascha) December 6, 2022

Pliskova, now 30, previously finished the last six years inside the Top 10, but finished 2022 at her lowest year-end ranking since 2013.