Former No.1 Caroline Wozniacki advanced to the second round at the Australian Open after No.20 seed Magda Linette was forced to retire due to injury. Playing in her first match at Melbourne Park since 2020, Wozniacki led 6-2, 2-0 before Linette retired from the match after 55 minutes of play.

The result was an unfortunate one for Linette, who was a surprise semifinalist in Melbourne last year. Wozniacki will face 20-year-old qualifier Maria Timofeeva in the second round.

"It’s never nice to see that," Wozniacki said on court. "Magda’s a good friend of mine, I’ve known her for so many years. I obviously followed her last year and [saw] how well and unbelievable she was playing here so I knew coming into today’s match that it was going to be a very tough one.

"This is not how I wanted to finish it, and I really hope that it’s not too serious and that she’ll recover soon."

Wozniacki came out of retirement last summer during the North American hard-court swing and proceeded to make the Round of 16 at the US Open. The Australian Open is her second Slam appearance since her return to the Hologic WTA Tour. She kicked off her season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, where she bowed out in straight sets to Elina Svitolina in the first round.

Wozniacki now owns 124 career wins in Grand Slam main-draw matches. Among active players, only Venus Williams (271), Victoria Azarenka (157), Svetlana Kuznetsova (154) and Petra Kvitova (128) have won more.

