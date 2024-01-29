Australian Open semifinalist Dayana Yastremska overcame jet-lag to continue her strong start to 2024, defeating qualifier Erika Andreeva 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-2 in the first round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz.

The Ukrainian improves to 11-2 overall this year, and is a perfect 5-0 in deciding sets. She will next face No.3 seed Donna Vekic, against whom she holds a 3-2 head-to-head advantage.

Less than a week ago, Yastremska was competing in her first Grand Slam semifinal in Melbourne. It was no surprise, then, that her first words in the on-court interview were: "What time is it now?"

Learning that it was 4:15 P.M. local time, Yastremska expanded on her struggles with jet-lag.

"Now I understand," she said. "Because every day since I arrived here, around 3 or 4 o'clock I felt like I really want to go to sleep. I'm still having this adaptation from Australia.

Resilience 💫@D_Yastremska fights her way into the next round after defeating Erika Andreeva 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-2. #WTALinz pic.twitter.com/xE3fEL3wog — wta (@WTA) January 31, 2024

"The first set, it went pretty well. The second set, I felt so much tiredness and like I was already in bed. The third set, I don't know. I just let it go. It was gonna be what it was gonna be. I'm super happy that I could manage some small things.

"I'm feeling pretty well. The body is already recovered from the previous nine matches [in Melbourne]. It's just I do feel the adaptation, like I want to go to sleep. I'm sure tomorrow it's gonna be much better."

No.29-ranked Yastremska had taken a wild card into the Linz main draw, and after an early exchange of breaks was steady on serve in the first set before raising her level in the tiebreak. But she lost control of the second from 2-0 up, with the 19-year-old Andreeva beginning to deploy the drop shot to superb effect.

Andreeva was the first to strike in the decider, breaking for 2-1 -- only for Yastremska to regain her focus to rattle off the last five games in a row, reprising her 6-3, 6-4 win over Andreeva in Wimbledon qualifying last year. The 23-year-old finished with a tally of 38 winners to 47 unforced errors.

Highlights: Potapova d. Errani

Earlier, defending champion and No.5 seed Anastasia Potapova opened her campaign with a 6-4, 6-3 win over qualifier Sara Errani; and Britain's Jodie Burrage reached the first WTA 500 quarterfinal of her career after defeating lucky loser Jaqueline Cristian 6-3, 7-6(5).