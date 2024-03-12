LONDON -- Tennis from the WTA and ATP Tours is available to watch starting Friday on Youku, one of China’s leading video streaming platforms. The launch coincides with final rounds of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, allowing tennis fans in China to watch the women’s and men’s semifinals and finals.

Youku has secured three-year agreements with both WTA Ventures, the commercial arm of the WTA, and ATP Media, the broadcast arm of the ATP Tour, which will see over 80 tournaments a year made available to enjoy on its platforms between 2024 and 2026.

In addition to the BNP Paribas Open from Indian Wells, Youku viewers will be able to watch action from combined WTA 1000 and ATP Masters 1000 events taking place in Miami, Madrid, Rome and Cincinnati, and both the Nitto ATP Finals and WTA Finals. Chinese tennis fans will also be able to access the remainder of the WTA 1000 and ATP Masters 1000 events as well as the WTA and ATP 500 and 250 level tournaments across both Tours (excluding WTA tournaments held in China).

The agreement between WTA Ventures and Youku means that coverage of the Hologic WTA Tour is now available to audiences in China for the first time since 2022. Through its agreement with ATP Media, Youku becomes Exclusive Digital Broadcast Partner of the ATP Tour in China.

WTA

Marina Storti, CEO of WTA Ventures, said: “We’re excited that the agreements with Youku mean that tennis fans in China will see action from the WTA and ATP Tours in one place for the next three seasons. For the WTA, this partnership ensures that coverage of the Hologic WTA Tour is once again available to Chinese audiences as part of our plans to grow women’s tennis as a global sport. As one of China’s biggest streaming platforms, Youku brings significant reach in this important market and its customers can now look forward to some spectacular tennis.”

Mark Webster, CEO of ATP Media, said: “The Chinese market is one of major importance not just for the ATP Tour, but for the growth of tennis as whole. We are delighted to be able to partner with Youku to grow our audience and the sport in China via such an important streaming platform and look forward to working with a partner who shares many of our same values in striving for innovation and excellence.”

Youku will showcase its platform at various WTA and ATP Tour events throughout the year. Along with that, Youku will feature original content including live programs, interviews with top players, and fan-made live programs. All of this will provide users with a complete and comprehensive experience of the tennis world.