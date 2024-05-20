The second Grand Slam of the year begins next week in Paris, where the top players in the world will compete at Roland Garros after an exciting spring on the terre battue.

Here are the key facts for this year's French Open:

When does the tournament start?

Roland Garros is a 15-day event with main-draw play kicking off on Sunday, May 26 and running through Sunday, June 9.

Qualifying matches already started on Monday, May 20 and will end on Friday, May 24.

The Wilson Roland Garros ball will be used for the event.

The 123rd edition of the tournament will take place at historic Stade Roland Garros, with Court Philippe Chatrier, Court Suzanne Lenglen and Court Simonne Mathieu the main stadiums.

Paris is on Central European Summer Time (GMT+2).

How big are the fields?

A full 128 players will compete in the women's singles main draw, with 104 players receiving direct entry. Eight players have received wild cards into the main draw and 16 more will claim the remaining spots after three victories in this week's qualifying rounds.

There will be 32 seeded players in the singles draw, and no byes. The women's singles champion must successfully navigate her way through seven rounds before hoisting the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen.

The women's doubles main draw will have 64 teams (57 duos with direct entry plus seven wild-card pairings). There will be 16 seeded teams in the doubles draw, and no byes. The champion team will make it through six rounds before clinching the women's doubles title.

The mixed doubles main draw has 32 teams, with up to eight of those teams being wild-card entries. Eight teams will be seeded, with the champions needing to make it through five rounds.

When are the finals?

The women's singles final will take place on Court Philippe Chatrier on Saturday, June 8, not before 3 p.m. local time.

The women's doubles final will be on Sunday, June 9 at 11:30 a.m. The mixed doubles final is on Thursday, June 6 at noon.

When are the draws?

The women's singles draw will take place on site on Thursday, May 23 at 2 p.m.

The women's doubles draw will occur on Sunday, May 26, and the mixed doubles draw will take place on Monday, May 27.

Jimmie48/WTA

Who are the defending champions?

No.1 seed Iga Swiatek won the 2023 singles title. Swiatek collected her third Roland Garros title in four years by battling past unseeded Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in last year's final.

The unseeded team of Hsieh Su-wei and Wang Xinyu overcame No.10 seeds Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-1 to capture the women's doubles title. It was Hsieh's fifth Grand Slam women's doubles title (her second in Paris) and Wang's first.

Last year's mixed doubles title went to Miyu Kato and Tim Puetz, who squeaked past Bianca Andreescu and Michael Venus 4-6, 6-4, [10-6] in an all-unseeded final.

What are the ranking points and prize money on offer in the singles main draw?

First round: 10 points | €73,000

Second round: 70 points | €110,000

Third round: 130 points | €158,000

Round of 16: 240 points | €250,000

Quarterfinals: 430 points | €415,000

Semifinals: 780 points | €650,000

Finalist: 1300 points | €1,200,000

Champion: 2000 points | €2,400,000

Who is playing?

Former Roland Garros champions in the field are Iga Swiatek (2020, 2022 and 2023), Barbora Krejcikova (2021) and Jelena Ostapenko (2017).

Former runners-up entered include Coco Gauff (2022), Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (2021), Sofia Kenin (2020), Marketa Vondrousova (2019) and Sloane Stephens (2018). (Sara Errani, the 2012 runner-up, is the No.1 seed in qualifying.)

Among the many other players in the main draw are former World No.1 players Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber, who are both entered via special ranking after maternity leave.

French veteran Alizé Cornet will retire after this tournament. The 34-year-old, a former World No.11, received a wild card into her final professional event.

Projected Top 16 seeds:

1. Iga Swiatek

Age: 22

Career singles titles: 21 (4 this year)

2024 win-loss record (all surfaces): 36-4

2024 clay-court win-loss record: 14-1 (Best 2024 clay result: Madrid and Rome champion)

Best Roland Garros result: Champion (2020, 2022, 2023)

Last Roland Garros result: Champion (2023)

2. Aryna Sabalenka

Age: 26

Career singles titles: 14 (1 this year)

2024 win-loss record (all surfaces): 25-7

2024 clay-court win-loss record: 11-3 (Best 2024 clay result: Madrid and Rome finalist)

Best Roland Garros result: Semifinals (2023)

Last Roland Garros result: Semifinals (2023)

3. Coco Gauff

Age: 20

Career singles titles: 7 (1 this year)

2024 win-loss record (all surfaces): 25-8

2024 clay-court win-loss record: 7-3 (Best 2024 clay result: Rome semifinals)

Best Roland Garros result: Finalist (2022)

Last Roland Garros result: Quarterfinals (2023)

4. Elena Rybakina

Age: 24

Career singles titles: 8 (3 this year)

2024 win-loss record (all surfaces): 30-5

2024 clay-court win-loss record: 8-1 (Best 2024 clay result: Stuttgart champion)

Best Roland Garros result: Quarterfinals (2021)

Last Roland Garros result: Third round (2023)

5. Jessica Pegula

Age: 30

Career singles titles: 4

2024 win-loss record (all surfaces): 12-6

2024 clay-court win-loss record: 3-1 (Best 2024 clay result: Charleston semifinals)

Best Roland Garros result: Quarterfinals (2022)

Last Roland Garros result: Third round (2023)

6. Marketa Vondrousova

Age: 24

Career singles titles: 2

2024 win-loss record (all surfaces): 11-7

2024 clay-court win-loss record: 6-3 (Best 2024 clay result: Stuttgart semifinals)

Best Roland Garros result: Finalist (2019)

Last Roland Garros result: Second round (2023)

7. Maria Sakkari

Age: 28

Career singles titles: 2

2024 win-loss record (all surfaces): 19-9

2024 clay-court win-loss record: 7-3 (Best 2024 clay result: Charleston semifinals)

Best Roland Garros result: Semifinals (2021)

Last Roland Garros result: First round (2023)

8. Zheng Qinwen

Age: 21

Career singles titles: 2

2024 win-loss record (all surfaces): 16-9

2024 clay-court win-loss record: 4-3 (Best 2024 clay result: Rome quarterfinals)

Best Roland Garros result: Round of 16 (2022)

Last Roland Garros result: Second round (2023)

9. Ons Jabeur

Age: 29

Career singles titles: 5

2024 win-loss record (all surfaces): 6-9

2024 clay-court win-loss record: 4-4 (Best 2024 clay result: Madrid quarterfinals)

Best Roland Garros result: Quarterfinals (2023)

Last Roland Garros result: Quarterfinals (2023)

10. Jelena Ostapenko

Age: 26

Career singles titles: 8 (2 this year)

2024 win-loss record (all surfaces): 22-9

2024 clay-court win-loss record: 5-3 (Best 2024 clay result: Rome quarterfinals)

Best Roland Garros result: Champion (2017)

Last Roland Garros result: Second round (2023)

11. Daria Kasatkina

Age: 27

Career singles titles: 6

2024 win-loss record (all surfaces): 19-11

2024 clay-court win-loss record: 7-3 (Best 2024 clay result: Charleston finalist)

Best Roland Garros result: Semifinals (2022)

Last Roland Garros result: Round of 16 (2023)

12. Danielle Collins

Age: 30

Career singles titles: 4 (2 this year)

2024 win-loss record (all surfaces): 29-9

2024 clay-court win-loss record: 13-2 (Best 2024 clay result: Charleston champion)

Best Roland Garros result: Quarterfinals (2020)

Last Roland Garros result: First round (2023)

13. Jasmine Paolini

Age: 28

Career singles titles: 2 (1 this year)

2024 win-loss record (all surfaces): 16-10

2024 clay-court win-loss record: 4-3 (Best 2024 clay result: Stuttgart quarterfinals)

Best Roland Garros result: Second round (2020, 2021, 2023)

Last Roland Garros result: Second round (2023)

14. Beatriz Haddad Maia

Age: 27

Career singles titles: 3

2024 win-loss record (all surfaces): 14-12

2024 clay-court win-loss record: 6-3 (Best 2024 clay result: Madrid and Strasbourg quarterfinals)

Best Roland Garros result: Semifinals (2023)

Last Roland Garros result: Semifinals (2023)

15. Madison Keys

Age: 29

Career singles titles: 7

2024 win-loss record (all surfaces): 11-5

2024 clay-court win-loss record: 8-3 (Best 2024 clay result: Madrid semifinals)

Best Roland Garros result: Semifinals (2018)

Last Roland Garros result: Second round (2023)

16. Elina Svitolina

Age: 29

Career singles titles: 17

2024 win-loss record (all surfaces): 14-9

2024 clay-court win-loss record: 5-5 (Best 2024 clay result: Rome, Charleston and Strasbourg Round of 16)

Best Roland Garros result: Quarterfinals (2015, 2017, 2020, 2023)

Last Roland Garros result: Quarterfinals (2023)