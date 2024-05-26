Qualifier Olga Danilovic posted her second career Top 10 win, and first in six years, after coming from a set and 5-3 down to upset No.11 seed Danielle Collins 6-7(3), 7-5, 6-4 in the second round of Roland Garros.

One month ago, the pair had contested one of the highest-intensity matches of this year's clay-court swing in the Madrid second round. Collins survived that from a set and 2-0 down, converting her fifth match point to pull through 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(8). It had been her first encounter with Danilovic, but the Serbian was firmly on Collins's radar ahead of the rematch.

"She's been playing some really great tennis and doing some great things out there and definitely pushed me and challenged me in the last match that we played," Collins said after her first-round win. "So I'm definitely going to have to sit down, do my homework, and prepare for it at a high level because she knows how to play some really high-level tennis. So I'm expecting to play a good match against her."

That turned out to be the case. In fact, Danilovic and Collins played a near-identical match in terms of scoreboard trajectory and timing: the winner again came back from a set and a break down, and the Parisian reprise was just eight minutes shorter at 2 hours and 35 minutes. The pair tallied the same number of winners, 34 apiece, though Danilovic committed seven fewer unforced errors, 31 to 38.

Just nine of Danilovic's errors came in the decider, though. The 23-year-old World No.125 was twice two points from defeat trailing 5-3 and 5-4 in the second set, but was clutch on both occasions: the first time she fired a service winner, and the second time she won one of the best points of the match, tracking down a Collins drop shot before reflexing away a volley winner.

Collins, who received medical treatment on her neck three games into the third set, was broken to end the match on a netted backhand.

Pure emotion 🥹



Olga Danilovic, from qualifier to the third round 👏#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/GkZ0yLWi9b — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 30, 2024

Danilovic had previously scored her first Top 10 win in her very first Hologic WTA Tour tournament, defeating Julia Goerges 6-3, 6-3 in the 2018 Moscow River Cup quarterfinals before going on to lift the trophy as a 17-year-old lucky loser. She has won at least one set every time she has played a Top 10 player.

The result moves Danilovic, who reached a career high of No.93 last June, into the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time. She will next face Donna Vekic, who upset No.18 seed Marta Kostyuk 7-5, 6-4.