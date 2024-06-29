David Beckham had the best seat in the house for Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon return on Monday. The English football legend and his mother Sandra enjoyed a front-row spot in the Royal Box to watch Raducanu defeat Mexican lucky loser Renata Zarazua 7-6(0), 6-3 on Centre Court.

Raducanu will face Belgium's Elise Mertens in the second round on Wednesday.

Beckham has been a frequent visitor at Wimbledon over the last years, frequently accompanying his sons to take in a day of tennis.

Raducanu wasn't the only British success story on Day 1. No.148 Lily Miyazaki, 28, won her first Wimbledon main-draw match by defeating Germany's Tamara Korpatsch 6-2, 6-1. This is Miyazaki's third Grand Slam main-draw appearance. She will face Rothesay International champion Daria Kasatkina next.

Beckham wasn't the only British legend in the Centre Court stands. Sir David Attenborough received a standing ovation as he took his seat before the match.

A wonderful moment on Centre Court as the crowd rises for Sir David Attenborough 💚#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/AtcwfoPHwm — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2024

