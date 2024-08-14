Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen heads the entry list for the Guadalajara Open Akron WTA 500 event, which begins on September 9. The World No.7 is joined by defending champion Maria Sakkari, Miami winner Danielle Collins and former Grand Slam titlists Jelena Ostapenko, Victoria Azarenka and Sloane Stephens.

Also on the list are Wimbledon quarterfinalist Emma Navarro, Dubai runner-up Anna Kalinskaya and former WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia. Last year's finalist Caroline Dolehide has entered as well, while former World No.2 Paula Badosa will seek to continue her summer resurgence. Former Australian Open champion and last year's semifinalist Sofia Kenin is the first alternate to the main draw in case of any withdrawals.

The tournament was held as a WTA 1000 event in 2022 and 2023, with Sakkari shining in both years. The Greek No.1 was runner-up to Jessica Pegula in the inaugural edition, then snapped a four-year title drought to lift her first WTA 1000 trophy last September. Former World No.1 Azarenka has also put together a strong history here, reaching the 2022 semifinals and 2023 quarterfinals.

Guadalajara also hosted a WTA 250 event in 2021 and 2022, with Stephens winning the latter. In 2019, the city's first presence on the Hologic WTA Tour was as a WTA 125 Challenger event; Veronika Kudermetova, who is also on the 2024 entry list, was the champion.