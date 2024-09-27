As Sept. 29 marks World Heart Day, the WTA is proud to highlight its commitment to heart health through the efforts of various WTA initiatives, including Performance Health, the WTA Foundation, and the Hologic WTA Women’s Health Taskforce. With heart health being a critical focus in sports and beyond, we invite the public to join us in our campaign to “Get Heart Certified,” raising awareness about the importance of CPR and AED training and making a lasting impact in communities across the globe.

Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA): A Critical Issue

Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) is the leading medical cause of death among athletes, often striking individuals in peak physical condition. Recent high-profile incidents, such as NFL player Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field, underscore the life-saving importance of quick medical intervention. Whether through immediate CPR or the use of an AED (automated external defibrillator), acting fast can be the difference between life and death. For every minute CPR is delayed, a victim’s chances of survival decrease by 7% to 10%, but if administered within the first three to five minutes, survival rates can increase to 40% to 50%.

In fact, according to the American Heart Association, 90% of cardiac arrest victims who receive an AED shock within the first minute survive. This shows the crucial importance of having AEDs available at venues and ensuring the public is trained to respond to emergencies.

WTA’s Role in Promoting Heart Health

The WTA has long recognized the importance of heart health, not only for its athletes but also for the broader community. Several key initiatives are in place that demonstrate our commitment to promoting life-saving practices:

1. Hologic WTA Women’s Health Taskforce

The taskforce has created a Heart Health Facts Q&A available to the public, offering insights into heart health, including how it relates to tennis athletes.

2. WTA Performance Health

Hologic WTA Physicals provide WTA players with critical health evaluations, including ECGs and consultations with WTA cardiology advisor Dr. Eli Friedman. These assessments offer players vital information about their heart health and overall fitness, emphasizing the link between nutrition, performance, and heart function.

Each WTA tournament features a comprehensive Emergency Action Plan (EAP) that is developed and rehearsed with medical personnel and organizers. Every event is equipped with AEDs, and medical staff are trained in CPR and AED use. Additionally, an ambulance is either on-site or within a five-minute response time, ensuring immediate medical attention when needed.

3. Smart Heart Sports Coalition

The WTA is a proud member of the Smart Heart Sports Coalition. Launched in 2023, the coalition comprises nearly 40 organizations, including major sports organizations and health advocacy groups, with a shared purpose — to improve cardiac emergency preparedness of school communities and prevent fatalities from SCA among young people.

One of the three goals of this coalition is to provide AED units to schools or local community organizations where sports are played and watched, especially in underserved areas with minimal resources and where emergency response is delayed.

4. WTA Foundation

The WTA Foundation is actively involved in donating AEDs to underserved high schools and sports programs. The program began at the 2024 San Diego Open with the goal of continued expansion to other cities, promoting heart safety in local communities.

The WTA has also organized CPR and AED training for tournament staff and local communities, with a recent session held at the San Diego Open. These efforts help ensure that tournament volunteers and staff are not only equipped to respond during events but can take their life-saving knowledge back to their home communities.

Making an Impact: Education, Action and Planning

The WTA encourages everyone to take three key steps to promote heart health:

1. Educate: Get certified in CPR and AED use. The ability to respond quickly in an emergency can be life-saving.

2. Act: In an emergency, every minute counts. Having an AED nearby and knowing how to perform CPR can make all the difference.

3. Plan: Ensure that your local sports venues, schools, and workplaces have an emergency action plan in place. Advocating for this can improve preparedness and response times in your community.

Player Engagement and Stories

This cause resonates deeply with WTA athletes. One such example is Jessica Pegula, who shared her personal connection to heart health in an open letter. Her story, along with the broader WTA contributions, underscores the importance of having AEDs available and trained personnel on hand during every sporting event.

The WTA’s ongoing efforts aim to leave a lasting positive impact in every community where our tournaments take place. By educating staff and volunteers in CPR and AED use, these individuals can then bring their newfound knowledge to their own communities, further extending heart health awareness and preparedness.

Get Heart Certified

As we observe World Heart Day, we encourage everyone to take action. Whether through CPR certification or promoting AED access, each of us can contribute to a heart-healthy future.

Heart health is not just a responsibility for athletes and professionals; it's something we all should prioritize. The WTA remains dedicated to promoting heart health through education, community engagement, and advocacy. We invite you to join us this World Heart Day by becoming “Heart Certified” and contributing to a safer, more prepared world.

To get certified, visit https://cpr.heart.org/en/ and check out our Heart Health Q&A.