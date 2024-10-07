Fresh off her Olympic gold medal and headline-grabbing success in China during the Hologic WTA Tour's Asian swing, World No.7 Zheng Qinwen has become the first athlete to ever be featured on the cover of Vogue China.



Zheng, 22, is featured on the cover of the November issue of Vogue China, along with a full photoshoot and written feature in the magazine.

"I like all of them, honestly," Zheng told reporters after making her first WTA 1000 final at the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open. "Very, very special pictures. Completely different from previous photo shoots.

"I like the cover picture the most. I have really sharp eyes in the cover picture."

Born in Shiyan, China, Zheng enjoyed the best season of her young career in 2024. After being voted the WTA's Newcomer of the Year in 2022 and Most Improved Player in 2023, Zheng opened this season by making her first Grand Slam final at the Australian Open and became the first Chinese woman to move inside the PIF WTA Rankings since China's tennis trailblazer, Li Na.



Since Wimbledon, Zheng has surged even further. Her summer, which included a third career title in Palermo, was highlighted by her history-making run at the Paris 2024 Olympics. There, Zheng toppled World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals and went on to deliver China's first Olympic singles gold medal.



Zheng followed her Olympic glory by making a second consecutive US Open quarterfinal, a semifinal on home soil at the China Open in Beijing, and going one better at her hometown event, the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open, where is into her first career WTA 1000 final.

Zheng is hoping to become the first Chinese player in over a decade to qualify for the WTA Finals Riyadh, the tour's season-ending championships. The Top 7 players on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals will automatically qualify for Riyadh. Zheng entered the Asian swing at No.9 on the Race Leaderboard. After Wuhan, she will surge into the No.7 position with two weeks remaining in the regular season.