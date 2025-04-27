ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Wednesday that Sao Paulo will return to the Hologic WTA Tour in September for the first time in 25 years.



The WTA 250 SP Open will take place the week of Sept. 8 (replacing the Jasmin Open in Monastir) and will be played on outdoor hard courts with a 32-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw.

It marks the first time a WTA tournament has been held in Sao Paulo since 2000, when the Brasil Open was staged in the city. That year, Rita Kuti-Kis of Hungary was crowned the singles champion and the Argentine team of Laura Montalvo and Paola Suarez won the doubles title.

The announcement of Sao Paulo’s return to the Hologic WTA Tour comes after an exciting start to the 2025 season in which there have already been 15 different singles champions at WTA 250, 500 and 1000 events, including Mirra Andreeva’s history-making achievement in becoming the youngest-ever winner of a WTA 1000 title.

The early-season drama, along with the launch of the WTA’s bold new brand identity, has helped to fuel record social media growth with WTA followers up 25% year-on-year at the end of March and total video views up 163% in the first quarter.



Click here to see the full 2025 Hologic WTA Tour calendar.