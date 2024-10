Haddad Maia defeats Keys in Wuhan opening match

In the first main-draw match at the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open since 2019, No.9 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia held off Madison Keys 7-6(7), 6-2 in 2 hours and 8 minutes. This is the second straight event the two Top 25 players have faced off, and this time around, Haddad Maia avenged her Beijing loss to Keys.