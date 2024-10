Fernandez comes from a set down to defeat Shnaider in Wuhan first round

Leylah Fernandez rebounded after missing three set points in the first set to defeat No.12 seed Diana Shnaider in three sets to reach the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open second round. Fernandez improved to 2-0 overall against Shnaider, having also defeated her in the third round of Cincinnati in August.