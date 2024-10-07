2024 Wuhan Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied Yuan pulls off comeback from 6-1, 2-0 down vs. Burel in Wuhan opener Yuan Yue came from 6-1, 2-0 down to deny lucky loser Clara Burel in the first round of the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied