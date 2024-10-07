2024 Wuhan

Qualifier Pera powers past Begu in Wuhan three-setter

Qualifier Bernarda Pera defeated Irina-Camelia Begu in three sets in the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open first round.

