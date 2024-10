Linette storms past Samsonova in Wuhan opening round

Magda Linette posted a 6-2, 6-2 upset of No.11 seed Liudmila Samsonova at the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open on Tuesday. Linette had never won a set from Samsonova in their three prior meetings, but the Pole upended their previous history with an 85-minute victory in Wuhan.