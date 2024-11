Watch: Shot of the Year Showdown - Group A

The 2024 Shot of the Year Showdown kicks off with Group A, which covers Brisbane, Auckland, Adelaide and Hobart, and features Arina Rodionova, Emma Raducanu, Diane Parry, Elina Svitolina, Anhelina Kalinina, Ana Bogdan, Clara Burel and Jelena Ostapenko.