Watch: Shot of the Year Showdown - Group B

The 2024 Shot of the Year Showdown continues with Group B, which covers Hua Hin 1, Linz, Cluj-Napoca, Austin and San Diego, and features Tatjana Maria, Camila Giorgi, Clara Burel, Diana Shnaider, Sara Errani, Danielle Collins, Anhelina Kalinina and Katie Boulter.