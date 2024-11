Watch: Shot of the Year Showdown - Group D

The 2024 Shot of the Year Showdown continues with Group D, which covers Indian Wells and Miami, and features Coco Gauff, Caroline Dolehide, Emma Navarro, Marta Kostyuk, Emiliana Arango, Aryna Sabalenka, Yulia Putintseva and Ekaterina Alexandrova.