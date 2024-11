Watch: Shot of the Year Showdown - Group E

The 2024 Shot of the Year Showdown continues with Group E, which covers Charleston, Bogota, Stuttgart and Rouen, and features Jessica Pegula, Anhelina Kalinina, Julia Riera, Victoria Azarenka, Marie Bouzkova, Alizé Cornet, Mirra Andreeva and Ons Jabeur.