Watch: Shot of the Year Showdown - Group K

The 2024 Shot of the Year Showdown continues with Group K, which covers Beijing and Wuhan, and features Yuliia Starodubtseva, Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Caroline Dolehide, Zhang Shuai, Karolina Muchova, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Zheng Qinwen.