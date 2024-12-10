2024 Shot of the Year Showdown

Watch: Shot of the Year Showdown - Semifinal 2

Semifinal 1 of the Shot of the Year Showdown features Emma Raducanu, Zheng Qinwen, Wang Yafan, Renata Zarazua, Wei Sijia and Daria Kasatkina.

Latest Videos

More Videos

Latest News

More News

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2024 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.