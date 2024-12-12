2024 Shot of the Year Showdown Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied Zheng Qinwen wins 2024 Shot of the Year Showdown With 68 percent of your votes, Zheng Qinwen's rally winner in the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open final captured the inaugural Shot of the Year Showdown plaudits. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied