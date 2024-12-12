2024 Shot of the Year Showdown

Zheng Qinwen wins 2024 Shot of the Year Showdown

With 68 percent of your votes, Zheng Qinwen's rally winner in the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open final captured the inaugural Shot of the Year Showdown plaudits.

