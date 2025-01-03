2025 Brisbane

Hot shot: Bouzkova fires backhand winner after Sabalenka tweener

Aryna Sabalenka pulled off a mid-point tweener in the Brisbane International quarterfinals, but Marie Bouzkova had the last laugh with a backhand down the line.

