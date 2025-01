Tauson wins two matches on Saturday, makes first final since 2021

No.5 seed Clara Tauson defeated Robin Montgomery 6-4, 6-3 in the ASB Classic semifinals in Auckland on Saturday, making her fourth career WTA singles final. This is Tauson's first final since 2021, a year in which she won two titles and reached another final. Earlier on Saturday, Tauson finished off a 6-4, 7-6(7) upset of No.1 seed Madison Keys in the quarterfinals.