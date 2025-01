Top-ranked junior Jones, 16, breezes to victory in WTA main-draw debut

16-year-old Emerson Jones, the Junior World No.1, dispatched World No.37 Wang Xinyu 6-4, 6-0 at the Adelaide International in Jones' WTA main-draw debut. This was Jones' first-ever match against a Top 50 player, and she won it on home soil in 1 hour and 12 minutes.