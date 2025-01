Putintseva posts fourth straight win over Vekic in Adelaide opener

Yulia Putintseva levelled her pro record against Donna Vekic at four wins apiece with a straight-sets victory in the Adelaide International first round. Putintseva won both of their junior meetings in 2011, but Vekic then won their first four pro encounters between 2013 and 2019. Putintseva has now won four in a row since 2020.