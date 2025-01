Samsonova survives momentum shifts vs. Bencic in Adelaide second round

Liudmila Samsonova won the first set from 4-1 down, lost the second from 4-1 up then won the decider from a 4-3 break down against qualifier Belinda Bencic in the Adelaide International second round. Samsonova improved to 5-1 overall against Bencic; four of their matches have gone to three sets.