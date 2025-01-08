2025 Adelaide

'Look at the swerve!' Ostapenko swishes forehand slice winner against Keys

Big-hitting Jelena Ostapenko ended this rally against Madison Keys in the Adelaide International second round with some unexpected finesse.

Latest Videos

More Videos

Latest News

More News

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2025 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.