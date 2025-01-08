2025 Adelaide Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied 'Look at the swerve!' Ostapenko swishes forehand slice winner against Keys Big-hitting Jelena Ostapenko ended this rally against Madison Keys in the Adelaide International second round with some unexpected finesse. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied