Putintseva triumphs over Shnaider in three-hour Adelaide thriller

Yulia Putintseva came out on top of a 3-hour, 14-minute epic over No.6 seed Diana Shnaider in the Adelaide International quarterfinals. Putintseva led by a set and 4-1, and held her first two match points in the second-set tiebreak, but eventually converted her seventh.