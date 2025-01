Champions Reel: How Madison Keys won Adelaide 2024

The unseeded Madison Keys captured the ninth Hologic WTA Tour title of her career, second in Adelaide (following 2022) and fourth on outdoor hard courts at the 2025 Adelaide International. Keys defeated defending champion Jelena Ostapenko in the second round, and went on to win the fifth all-American final of the 2020s over No.1 seed Jessica Pegula.